Will there be ‘Solo Leveling’ season 3?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Solo Leveling season 2, episode 12

Recommended Videos

The Fourth Jeju Island Raid is heading for its explosive finale on March 30, marking the end of Solo Leveling season 2. After obliterating the Ant King in episode 12, Jinwoo’s final mission is clear: save Hae-in. But once the dust settles, will our ultimate hunter return for another season of mayhem?

From the moment it was announced, the Solo Leveling anime was destined for greatness—and it delivered. Debuting in March 2024, the series quickly soared to the top of the charts, meeting and exceeding sky-high expectations. Season 2, aptly titled Arise from the Shadow, was greenlit soon after the first season wrapped, continuing the stellar legacy that left fans craving more.

Season 2 of Solo Leveling then premiered in January 2025, diving straight into the aftermath of Sung Jinwoo’s transformation into the Shadow Monarch. But as Arise from the Shadow approaches its finale, one burning question remains: Will Jinwoo rise again in Solo Leveling season 3?

Across 25 episodes spanning seasons 1 and 2, the Solo Leveling anime has faithfully adapted the story up to Chapter 107 of the webtoon and Chapter 127 of the web novel. With 13 out of 22 arcs now animated, fans are understandably wondering if there’s more on the horizon.

Sadly for fans who’ve grown attached to the weekly action of Jinwoo, Solo Leveling season 3 has not yet been confirmed by A-1 Pictures or Crunchyroll. However, producer Atsushi Kaneko offered a glimmer of hope during the Aniplex After Hours program, hinting that a continuation might be in the cards. He said:

“With Episode 25, which will be broadcast soon, the TV anime series Solo Leveling will come to an end, for now. Will this end be temporary or not? I honestly don’t know what the future will bring. With the encouragement and support of everyone watching, it may continue, or it may not. Personally, I really hope it does. This anime has made it this far thanks to all of you, so I hope you’ll keep supporting us even after the final episode. Please look forward to the finale.”

Given the anime’s immense popularity and rave reviews, it’s safe to bet that Solo Leveling season 3 might get the green light soon—most probably after the March 30 finale. Alternatively, the franchise might take a detour with a theatrical movie before diving into a new season. Either way, fans are holding their breath to see Jinwoo return to the screen, and we’re right there with them.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy