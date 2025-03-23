‘Solo Leveling: Ragnarok’ chapter 46 release date, confirmed

The sequel to the original Solo Leveling manhwa, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, has captivated fans with the epic journey of Sung Suho and its steady stream of weekly chapters. However, the release of Chapter 46 has hit a minor snag.

Readers have been riding high on a wave of thrilling action and tantalizing mysteries as they follow Sung Suho’s quest to retain his father’s legacy, the legendary Sung Jin-woo, years after the events of Solo Leveling. The epic sequel to the beloved saga was first teased in 2023 and quickly swept fans into its world with the release of 105 chapters on KakaoPage starting April 10, 2023. As if that wasn’t enough, Redice Studio brought the story to vivid life with a webtoon adaptation that premiered on August 1, 2024.

With Dangdo as the story’s main writer and Jin weaving stunning visuals, the manhwa has become a feast for both the eyes and the imagination. Fast forward to March 12, 2025, when Chapter 45 of Ragnarok dropped for international readers (or March 13 for those in South Korea). Fans have been eagerly counting down to Chapter 46, which was initially slated for a March 20 release.

Just as fans geared up for the much-anticipated continuation of the Suho vs. Suho showdown, an unfortunate plot twist arrived—off-screen. On March 19, the Solo Leveling anime account on X announced an unexpected delay in the release of Chapter 46, citing the “health issues of the author of Solo Leveling: Ragnarok” as the cause. KakaoPage has also confirmed the news. Dangdo’s health challenges have pushed the release of Chapter 46 to Wednesday, March 26, at 10 PM KST.

The gripping sequel to the legendary Solo Leveling series owes much of its success to Dangdo, who has passionately translated Daul’s captivating story into a successful manhwa. However, even the best Players need time to heal. That being said, the English-translated release of the manhwa will continue on its usual routine.

