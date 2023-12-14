Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix in January 2024

Netflix will be greeting fans with a heaping helping of additional movies and shows in their catalog for the new year. There’s something for everybody to watch, and Netflix’s teaser shows a lot of promising series and movies.

A lot of the shows are new, but there is also a collection of blockbuster movies from a few years ago that everybody would love to binge and rewatch. Netflix has everything covered for families, film lovers, drama marathoners, and even avid documentary fans. Not everything will come out on January 1, and a lot of movies and shows will be appearing throughout the month.

Coming to Netflix on January 1

Peppa Pig

Kids will have Peppa Pig seasons 3–6 to look forward to, but everybody else will have action served to them on the first day of the year.

John Wick, John Wick: Chapter 2, and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Nothing screams action better than the release of John Wick, John Wick: Chapter 2, and John Wick 3: Parabellum on the same day. Fans will feel sentimental given that John Wick 4 came out in 2023, but even people who haven’t watched any of the four movies will finally be able to get a glimpse of the fast-paced and tragic life of John Wick.

Aquaman

Aquaman is splashing onto screens as well, and it’ll take viewers into the depths of Atlantis, right after the first movie’s sequel hits theaters later this month.

One Piece

One Piece successfully had its live-action debut on Netflix in 2023, and it garnered many more fans. For new and old fans alike, One Piece: Marineford, the anime, will be released on the first day of January 2024.

You Are What You Eat: A Twin Series

A series about the diet of twins.



Bitconned

A show about the murky world of crypto scams, this and You Are What You Eat are a couple of insightful and thrilling documentaries that nobody should miss.

Gravity

The out-of-this-world survival movie is finally going to be on Netflix after a decade of its release.

The Purge: Election Year

But if outer space survival isn’t your preference, then this good old classic will also be available for viewing.

Fool Me Once

An eight-episode British thriller drama to watch out for. It involves an ex-soldier who uncovers the mysteries behind her husband’s death through a hidden nanny cam.

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again

Action aside, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again will be tugging at everybody’s heartstrings (and vocal chords). It looks like theater kids will have something to dance to and sing to at the start of the year.

Coming on January 4

Boy Swallows Universe

A coming-of-age film set in the suburbs of 1980s Brisbane, about a boy whose family was torn apart by a drug lord.

The Brothers Sun

This follows a family of gangsters who’ve kept secrets from each other under the assumption of keeping their loved ones safe, with Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh.

Society of the Snow – January 4

This was the closing film of the 80th Venice Film Festival. It’s a survival thriller, uniquely set in the Andes Mountains after a plane crash. There’s a cold bite to this film as a thriller, but it’s even more chilling when it’s based on a real-life disaster.

Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 – January 4

The first half of this notable K-drama starring Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee is set to be released in the latter half of December 2023.

Coming on January 5–8

Good Grief – January 5

A drama movie about a man grieving the loss of his renowned writer husband. He takes his friends to Paris, where they unpack a lot of emotions and secrets.

The Florida Project – January 6

A heartbreaking film about Moonie, a girl living near “the happiest place on earth” (Disneyland), but having a less than glamorous childhood with her mother Halley, who is struggling to pay the bills.

This Is Us seasons 1–6 – January 6

A touching story about the three Pearson siblings who are triplets and their lives as a family.

Coming on January 10–12

Breakpoint Season 2 – January 10

A continuation of the hit documentary about tennis and Grand Slams, Breakpoint.



The Trust: Game of Greed – January 10

A reality game show where all players can win if no eliminations are made. Way to raise the stakes in the classic game of Mafia.

Sonic Prime Chapter 3

Featuring everybody’s silly, favorite hedgehog, Sonic. Chapter 3 was confirmed in 2023, and fans are lucky to see it available on Netflix on January 11, 2023.

Love Is Blind: Sweden – January 12

A reality blind dating show taken to the extreme of engagement at first sight, but set in Sweden.



Lift – January 12

A movie about a thrilling $500 million gold heist that is sure to get Ocean 8 and Money Heist fans excited.

Coming on January 15–22

Maboroshi – January 15

The tragic animation film produced by MAPPA, about a town frozen in time, will be coming to Netflix. The other show to make its way to Netflix on the same day is …

Champion – January 15

Wanting to make a name for herself, Vita tries to become a recording artist. This puts her at odds with her brother, Bosco Champion, who just got out of prison.

Holey Moley seasons 3 & 4 – January 15

A reality series featuring a deathmatch among contestants set in a mini-golf course.

Cocomelon season 9 – January 15

A win for kids around the world.

Cats (2019) – January 16

A self-explanatory musical about cats, who have amazing vocal chords.

End of the Line – January 17

A slice of life comedy series with Ivan, a van driver navigating his divorce.

Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis – January 18

A special with Rachid Badouri, a Quebecois stand-up comedian.

Love on the Spectrum US: Season 2 – January 19

A wholesome docu-series about people on the autism spectrum finding love and forming relationships

Mi soledad tiene alas – January 19

“My Loneliness Has Wings” is a film about a young adult named Dan, whose delinquency resurfaces after his estranged father’s return.

Sixty Minutes – January 19

An MMA fighter quits his fight in favor of his daughter’s birthday party. He fights a bunch of enemies along the way.

Not Quite Narwhal: Season 2 – January 22

This unique kids’ show about a unicorn raised by narwhals is sure to warm everybody’s hearts during its upcoming season.

Coming January 23 – 31

There are sixteen shows coming in the last stretch of January.

Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees – January 23

The “Muhammad Ali of stand-up comedy” Jacqueline Novak, and her breakout one-woman comedy show is coming to Netflix.

Train to Busan – January 23

A father tries to reach Busan with his young, estranged daughter during the onset of a zombie apocalypse. Lots of zombies, and lots of tears.

Six Nations: Full Contact – January 24

A docu-series about rugby’s best teams in Europe, and their battles in the 2023 Six Nations Championships.

Queer Eye season 8 – January 24

Marking the return of the Fab Five. After making everybody on their show slay and serve through their makeovers in the last season, the eighth season has been confirmed to air early on January 24.

American Girl: Corinne Tan – January 24

A movie about a 13-year-old girl who is struggling to adjust to her new, blended family after relocating to Aspen.

Griselda – January 25

Just a day later, Griselda‘s first episode will air on January 25. Starring Sophia Vergara, this series is based on the life of Griselda Blanco, a cartel kingpin who founded one of the most profitable cocaine empires in history. Forget femme fetales; Griselda is a mastermind.

Masters of the Universe: Revolution – January 25

The long awaited sequel of Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

Love is Blind: Sweden – January 26

More episodes incoming from this reality dating show.

Doctor Slump – January 27

A KDrama about a couple of promising young doctors who quit their jobs and currently live in a rooftop room.

Love Is Blind: Sweden – January 28

Additional episodes will be released on this date.

Mighty Bheem’s Playtime – January 29

Follows Bheem, a curious toddler, as he explores his Indian village.

Jack Whitehall: Settle Down – January 30

A new comedy special from stand-up comedian Jack Whitehall.

Alexander The Great – January 31

A docudrama that explores the life of Alexander the Great.

Baby Bandito – January 31

Inspired by real-life events, Baby Bandito is a story about a skater who pulled off the greatest heist in Chile’s history.

Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse, Part 1 – January 31

On the last day of January, Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse, Part 1 will be available on the platform. Although already released in Japan in October 2023, U.S. fans will be able to enjoy the anime soon.

WIL – January 31

Based on the novel of Jeroen Olyslaegers of the same name, two young officers do what they can to survive Nazi-occupied Antwerp.

Unspecified Dates

In addition to all these movies and series, five titles will be released in January at an unspecified date:

The Kitchen

Amid rising injustice and encroaching gentrification, a young boy finds community in the last place left for London’s most disadvantaged residents.

Delicious in Dungeon

Dungeons, dragons … and delicious monster stew!? Adventurers foray into a cursed buried kingdom to save their friend, cooking up a storm along the way.

Dusty Slay: Workin’ Man

Comedian Dusty Slay serves up his distinctive homespun humor on shirt-tucking, hipster coffee shops and country music mysteries in this stand-up special.

Detective Forst

When a detective’s maverick approach to investigating gets him fired, he teams up with a journalist to solve a series of brutal murders outside the law.

Kübra

When a mechanic receives messages that seem to predict the future, he starts to believe he is speaking with God and quickly develops a following.

