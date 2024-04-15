Here Is Your Guide to Every Episode of ‘X-Men ’97’

X-Men ’97 dives into the world of the mutants from the team’s ’90s animated series, so if you’re behind, don’t worry! We have you covered with the complete list of episodes for X-Men ’97, to ensure you haven’t missed anything.

The return of the X-Men means a lot to us ’90s kids who grew up watching X-Men: The Animated Series. But again, it can feel like a lot if you are just diving into the rebooted series. You can, however, watch X-Men ’97 completely on its own because as long as you know your heroes, you won’t regret it. Each episode reunites us with our beloved mutants, catching us up on their drama. So let’s dive into every episode!

Episode 1: “To Me, My X-Men”

The first episode of the series is titled “To Me, My X-Men.” It is a line that Charles Xavier has said, and then Scott Summers said it before … Magneto does. We’re back with the team, and the pilot mirrors that of The Animated Series. With Roberto Da Costa (Sunspot) needing the team’s help and Jubilee here to try to help him, it was a strong return for the mutants, especially when it ended with the return of Magneto!

Episode 2: “Mutant Liberation Begins”

The reveal at the end of “To Me, My X-Men” led to us learning about Charles Xavier’s plans for the X-Men. Magneto is in charge of the team, which comes at the perfect time since Scott and Jean are thinking of leaving to raise their new baby boy. But Magneto suddenly being on the good side of the mutants doesn’t sit well with people, and we get to see the trial of Magneto unfold. It does, unfortunately, end with Storm losing her powers, the real Jean Grey showing up, and the other Jean giving birth to her son.

Episode 3: “Fire Made Flesh”

Madelyne Pryor took the forefront of this episode as Mister Sinister came to torment the X-Men. Jean Grey and this clone of her trying to navigate who is the “real” Jean is quickly solved by the appearance of Mister Sinister, who reveals that Scott had a baby with the Goblin Queen. With nightmares haunting the team and Scott trying to navigate his own feelings, the episode results in the turn from the Goblin Queen to Madelyne Pryor and her son with Scott, Nathan, needing to be sent to the future to cure him from Mister Sinister’s tricks.

Episode 4: “Motendo/Lifedeath Pt. 1”

Remember Mojo?! Well, he’s back, baby! This time, to torment Roberto and Jubilee. It is Jubilee’s birthday and she wanted to go play games, but Magneto was less interested in that and more concerned with deal with the rest of their issues. Motendo presents itself as a game system and puts Jubilee and Roberto at different levels, and the two have to fight their way back out, yet again taking down Mojo.

Episode 5: “Remember It”

Episode 5 of X-Men ’97 brought us to Genosha. It also made us worry about everyone. While Scott, Jean, Logan, Hank, and those left back at the school were on a documentary of sorts, we saw as Magneto took a team to Genosha with him. Gambit, Rogue, and Magneto were confronted with a world that was for the mutants and Rogue thought about becoming its queen. But when Sentinels disrupted their peace, we were left wondering who even survived the trip.

What is to come

Right now, we know the titles for the episode for the rest of the series. We don’t know what they hold, but we do know what they are called. The rest of the season is as follows: episode 6, “Lifedeath Pt. 2”; episode 7, “Bright Eyes”; episode 8, “Tolerance Is Extinction Pt. 1”; episode 9, “Tolerance Is Extinction Pt. 2”; and episode 10, “Tolerance Is Extinction Pt. 3.”

