How Many Episodes of ‘One Piece’ Are There?

How do you expect to know the unknowable?

To count the uncountable? Such a question is foolhardy. How many blades of grass are there in the savannah? How many grains of sand are on the beach? How many droplets of water are in the ocean? How many worms are living in Nick Offerman’s sexy soil? How many Counterstrike players are victims of harassment?

The answer to all, knowledge seekers, is too many to fathom.

There are more One Piece episodes than visible stars in the sky. This is especially true if you live somewhere with dirty gross skies like New York or LA. But just how many are there?

By my reckoning, there are 1077 episodes of One Piece. And counting.

YES. “AND COUNTING”. THIS SHOW HAS BEEN AIRING SINCE THE ’90s AND IS STILL GOING STRONG. Long enough for this show to have its very aspect ratio changed to fit on widescreen TVs. This show came out when Bill Clinton was still president! It’s older than the Nintendo GameCube. Older than Shrek. Older than “Oops!… I Did It Again” by Britney Spears. Older than Grey’s Anatomy, which has been on television since the Pleistocene era. In TV years, this show is geriatric. A proverbial methuselah in the digital age!

And people are still getting into it.

And with the release of the new live-action One Piece adaptation on Netflix, an entire new generation of fans will be drawn to the anime to continue the the story. The HARDCORE fans will seek out the manga, which was released even earlier in 1996.

So if ever you feel old, just remember that you’re in good company.

(featured image: Toei)

