‘Presumed Innocent’ Trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal Makes His TV Debut in a Surprising Remake

Jake Gyllenhaal is returning to familiar territory for his first television series, Presumed Innocent, a new murder mystery from David E. Kelley and JJ Abrams for Apple TV+.

Apple has released the official trailer for Presumed Innocent, based on Scott Turow’s New York Times bestseller of the same name. And if that title sounds familiar to you, it’s because Harrison Ford starred in a movie adaptation of Turow’s novel back in 1990. Gyllenhaal takes on the Ford role, playing a prosecutor suspected of committing a heinous murder:

Gyllenhaal is surrounded by an excellent ensemble that includes Ruth Negga, Renate Reinsve, Bill Camp, Peter Sarsgaard, Elizabeth Marvel, O-T Fagbenle, Lily Rabe, and Noma Dumezweni. Presumed Innocent seems to put Gyllenhaal to good use here—definitely preferable to some of his recent movie roles—but I’d still love to see him return to more challenging material at some point.

Here’s the official synopsis for Presumed Innocent:

Starring Gyllenhaal in the lead role of chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich, the series takes viewers on a gripping journey through the horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney’s office when one of its own is suspected of the crime. The series explores obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together.

Presumed Innocent premieres June 12 on Apple TV+.

