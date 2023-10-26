‘Gyeongseong Creature’ Is the Netflix’s Next Must-See K-Drama

Gyeongseong Creature is set to premiere on December 22, 2023. It won’t be the only K-Drama released in the latter months of 2023, but given its powerful cast, it’s bound to stoke a lot of excitement among K-Drama fans who are fond of the historical genre. Although Netflix hasn’t release a trailer yet, the series was teased in the streamer’s preview of upcoming K-content.

Tae-sang is known to be a well-rounded and handsome man. Because he’s capable and a reliable source of intel, he was able to establish a fortune for himself. Chae-ok is a resilient woman and a renowned todugun (missing person hunter). She traveled frequently as a young child with her father and learned how to wield multiple weapons. Chae-ok’s search for her missing mother led her to the city of Gyeongseong, where she met Tae-sang. Set during the Japanese occupation of Korea in the city of Seoul (then known as Gyeongseong), Jang Tae-sang and Yoon Chae-ok team up and follow a trail of missing person cases. They soon discover something sinister regarding the truth behind these disappearances.

This isn’t Park Seo-joon’s first time in a historical setting. He played one of the lead characters (Kim Sun-woo) in Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth (2016) and was subsequently nominated for multiple awards. But Park is a versatile actor who has also appeared in Itaewon Class (2020), What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim (2018), and Fight For My Way (2017). Park plays underdog characters just as well as he plays powerful and wealthy ones.

Starring alongside Park is critically acclaimed actress Han So-hee. This breakout Korean actress with an inspiring story was nominated as Best Actress during the 2020 Baeksang Arts Awards. She gained acclaim for her role as Yeo Da-kyung in the hit drama series The World of The Married (2020). She also starred in My Name, a 2020 KDrama series available on Netflix and which gained her another Baeksang Arts Awards nomination in 2022.

Kim Hae-sook, another familiar face from a beloved drama—Park Chan-wook’s The Handmaiden—is making her return to the screen as a supporting character named Nawol-daek. The series also stars Jo Han-chul, another staple actor in many hit Korean dramas like Vincenzo (2021), Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021), and Healer (2014).

Wi Ha-joon, who rose to international fame through Squid Game (2021), co-stars in the series as Kwon Jun-taek. He’s not the only actor who has worldwide renown among the bunch. Claudia Kim, who played a (controversial) role in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and appeared in Avengers: Age of Ultron, rounds out the cast of Gyeongseong Creature as a character named Maeda.

So far, only the release date of the drama has been confirmed.

(featured image: Netflix)

