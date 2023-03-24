Is ‘John Wick 4’ Really the End of the Line for John Wick?

Spoilers ahead for John Wick: Chapter 4. You’ve been warned.

You really think John Wick is that easy to kill, huh?

John Wick. JOHN. WICK. THE BABA YAGA. THE MAN YOU SEND TO KILL THE BOOGEYMAN. YOU REALLY THINK THAT SOMEONE IS GONNA BE ABLE TO ICE HIM? I DON’T EVEN THINK GOD HIMSELF IS UP FOR THE TASK.

Well, it turns out you were right.

Does John Wick die at the end of John Wick 4?

In a shocking turn of events, John Wick does indeed die at the ending of John Wick 4. He peacefully succumbs to the many wounds he receives in a climactic duel with Marquis de Garmont (Bill Skarsgård). He is then buried next to his wife, Helen. It’s a sad, touching affair.

But do you really think death can stop the Baba Yaga?

Listen, I know that death is usually permanent. Pretty much 99% of the time. 100% in the real world. But c’mon. If there was ONE MAN who could find a way to cheat death it would be ol’ Johnny, wouldn’t it? Usually I’m not a fan of characters coming back from the dead. It essentially undermines their sacrifice and makes us feel like our tears were wasted. There was never a reason to cry after all. But John Wick is the exception. They have spent FOUR MOVIES building him up to be unkillable. Unstoppable. Invincible. I would argue that it would actually be in character for John Wick to survive death. Even just once.

After all, there was once talk of a fifth John Wick film. It was confirmed to be in production by the CEO of Lionsgate in August 2020. However, director Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves said in a recent interview that they are “done for the moment” and want to give John Wick a “rest.” FOOLS. DON’T THEY KNOW THAT JOHN WICK NEVER RESTS? EXCEPT OF COURSE TO PET THE OCCASIONAL PUPPY?

However, Stahelski and Reeves have stated that they’re willing to give Chapter 5 a shot if the mood strikes them. Stahelski said that after John Wick 4 hits theaters in Japan, it’s possible that he and Reeves might “write some ideas on napkins” for a potential sequel. Or fifth-quel. Whatever you call it:

“Keanu and I will take the long trip to Tokyo, we’ll sit in the Imperial Hotel Scotch Bar and go, ‘What do you think?’ We’ll have a couple 20-year-old whiskies and write some ideas on napkins. If those ideas stick, maybe we’ll make a movie.”



Honestly, I don’t know how you’d come up with a good idea for a fifth-quel without going to a fancy hotel bar and sipping on two-decade-old Scotch. It just screams John Wick: classy, resourceful, and better with age. Besides, Stahelski usually takes a two or three-year break between John Wick films, or “Wicks,” as he calls them. He laments that he isn’t good at “jumping right into something,” but says that he hopes to “get better” with “practice.” Practice all you want, baby. Gimme Wick 6. Wick 7. I want 10 new Wicks on my desk tomorrow morning.

