Here’s a Bunch of 2022 Movies, Except They’re All ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

Everything Everywhere All at Once truly lives up to its name. Michelle Yeoh stars as Evelyn, a reluctant inter-dimensional traveler who fights her way across infinite parallel realities to save her daughter, Joy (Stephanie Hsu). The film is a sprawling exploration of the multiverse in all of its weirdness.

The film’s ambitious premise means that the story can play with not just infinite scenarios—what if Evelyn was a singer? Or a chef? Or an actress? Or a scientist?—but with the concept of reality itself. As Evelyn, Joy, and Evelyn’s husband Waymond (Ke Huy Quan) jump from timeline to timeline, they encounter worlds in which everyone is a piñata, or animated, or rocks in a lifeless canyon.

It turns out some other movies also came out in 2022, and some of those movies feature rocks and chefs and things. It almost seems as if you can pick any 2022 movie, and it’ll have a corresponding scene or storyline in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Then someone on Twitter had a genius idea.

The meme that spans the multiverse

Last week, Twitter user @iskompetent took a bunch of different 2022 movies and matched them to stills from Everything Everywhere All at Once. Here’s Joy as Elvis!

Movies from the past year except they’re all scenes from Everything Everywhere All At Once



Elvis pic.twitter.com/IpOpiImdyH — yeojachingu forever ? (@iskompetent) January 11, 2023

The next tweet in the thread is The Banshees of Inisherin. If you know, you know. If you don’t know, watch the movie and come back.

The Banshees of Inisherin pic.twitter.com/mw1pdPUwky — yeojachingu forever ? (@iskompetent) January 11, 2023

Or Tár, perhaps? How about The Menu?

Or The Fabelmans, about an aspiring filmmaker? Or maybe Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio?

Some of the references are immediately obvious, while others are more subtle. There are plenty more in the original thread.

What made the thread even better is that other users joined in!

You forgot RRR pic.twitter.com/zsbidEwUtP — Johanna Fuentes (@jfuentes) January 13, 2023

Everything Everywhere All at Once is a funny, moving, surrealist masterpiece, and it’s great to see it getting so much love on social media and beyond.

(featured image: A24)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]