The New Trailer for ‘The Menu’ Serves up the Rich

Searchlight Pictures just dropped the first full trailer for dark comedy ‘The Menu’, which offers an intriguing satire of foodies, fine dining, and the elite. Directed by Mark Mylod, no stranger to roasting the wealthy with his work on Succession, the film follows Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Tyler (Nicholas Hoult), a wealthy couple who have secured a reservation at Hawthorne, an exclusive restaurant on a remote island. There, world famous Chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes) and his cult-like kitchen staff (led by Hong Chau) welcome 12 guests to a bespoke $1,250 tasting menu.

But everything isn’t as it seems. The patrons receive tortillas stamped with their photos and personal information, and that’s merely the beginning of the wild night that is in store for them. “He’s not just a chef. He’s a storyteller,” Tyler tells Margot. “The game is trying to guess what the overarching theme of the entire meal is going to be. You won’t know until the end.” And from the looks of the trailer, the story includes severed fingers, gunplay, and a chase through the woods. Talk about an immersive dining experience!

Clearly there is a larger game in store for these guests, and Slowick is surprised to see Margot in attendance, as she wasn’t part of the original guest list. Margot also has somewhat of a disdain for Tyler’s pretentious take on cuisine, and his condescending treatment. Joining them at the dinner is an all-star cast which includes Judith Light, Janet McTeer, John Leguizamo, Arturo Castro, and more.

The tense trailer features elements of The Most Dangerous Game, Ready or Not and Fresh. There’s a lot to like here, from the excellent cast to the moody vibes to the gorgeous cinematography. And few areas are more worthy of satire than molecular gastronomy, haute cuisine, and foodie culture.

The Menu hits theaters on November 18.

