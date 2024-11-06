‘He’ll run you over with a car’: A former Trump staffer confirms just how cruel Donald Trump truly is

I feel like nobody remembers who Anthony Scaramucci is, but he’s somehow trending in the news again. Apparently, he just confirmed just how cruel ex-President Donald Trump is in a fairly scathing comment.

Alright, so just who the heck is Scaramucci anyway? Some of you may know him as the dude who was White House Communications Director for Trump back in 2017 for just 10 days. As stated by New Statesman, the American financier who also goes by “The Mooch” gained recognition rapidly during the 2016 presidential race as he threw full support behind Trump. Couple years after Trump dismissed Scaramucci from office, he decided to throw support behind Joe Biden and Kamala Harris out of pure spite.

Flash forward to 2024 and Scaramucci is back with even more vengeance. In an interview with New Statesman’s Freddie Hayward, Scaramucci said some pretty revealing things about the Trump administration.

Anybody that tells you they’re friends with Donald Trump is misjudging the relationship. He has no friends. You might interact with him, but he’s so transactional that you’re actually not his friend. He’ll run you over with a car. Anthony Scaramucci: “Donald Trump has no friends. He’ll run you over with a car” – New Statesman

Wow! Of course, most normal people knew this already, but it’s still wild that someone who used to work under Trump and admire him would say something so vicious about him. That just goes to show you how alienating this Orange guy is. He’ll push daggers deep into the back of his own friends and won’t even lose a second of sleep. If this is how he treats people he finds valuable, we’re terrified of what he’s currently doing to those he despises. Today is November 5, 2024, which makes it election day and our last chance to vote this guy out of politics permanently. We wrote about all of the dangerous propaganda Trump is currently peddling to his followers during election season, which you can read about here.

