The English-Language Voice Actor Behind One of Anime’s Most Iconic Characters

It’s safe to say that Jujutsu Kaisen‘s Satoru Gojo is the biggest thing since sliced bread. So what voice actor could possibly be worthy of the role?

Satoru Gojo is the subject of internet thirst edits everywhere, and his Sexyman status may soon eclipse formerly untouchable characters like Sans and Reagan Arataka. The character has become so beloved and iconic that even Usher graced us with a cosplay. His English voice actor had a big blindfold to fill, but over the years, he’s proven to be more than up for the job.

Meet Kaiji Tang, the voice actor for Satoru Gojo

Kaiji Tang, also known as a Kaiji Von Tang or The Wretched Spawn of Loki, is a Chinese-born voice actor who currently lives and works in the City of Angels. Tang studied to become an actor at the University of California, Riverside, where he graduated with a degree in theatre. After appearing in various commercials and playing a zombie in the cult classic Zombie Strippers, he began to find success in the video game and anime voiceover industry.

Who has Tang played in the past?

Oh, loads of people! Before hitting it big with Jujutsu Kaisen, Tang had been putting in the work in the industry for years. He has voiced Osamu Dazai from Bungo Stray Dogs, Kashin Koji from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and Guts from the dark fantasy series Berserk. He also appeared as Gearless Joe from Megalobox, one of the most slept on brilliant anime in recent memory. As for his video game work, he has appeared in a variety of JRPGs such as Tales of Xilia and The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel series.

Tang also has an active Twitter and TikTok account, where he provides an inside look into the less than glamorous underbelly of the anime dubbing industry. The woes of anime dub voice actors are infamous, as they are not protected many industry work laws laid out by the unions.

Despite voicing the most popular character in one of the world’s most popular anime, Tang has revealed that he has to supplement his income working as a voice actor outside of the anime industry. Despite the hardships that many actors in the industry face, he is still an avid lover of the anime and video game mediums, and talks about his career in his Youtube channel Voices of Gaming.

(Featured Image: MAPPA)

