Usher’s Gojo Cosplay Is Everything We Needed

It’s not #gojover. And Usher proves it.

The internet is in mourning. Satoru Gojo, TikTok’s most lusted-after anime bachelor, has died. Fans of Jujutsu Kaisen have reacted in outrage and sorrow, and channeled those heavy emotions into wave after wave of Gojo thirst trap edits. Everyone grieves differently, and for many fans, unbridled lust is the only way to fill the Gojo-shaped hole in their heart.

Fans were unsure of what song to use for Satoruo Gojo’s funeral march. After all, what music could sum up the effect that Satoru Gojo had on the fandom? The internet collectively decided that Usher’s 2010 hit “Daddy’s Home” was the only song that was able to bring justice to Gojo’s legacy of horniness.

And Usher took notice.

The singer took to TikTok and uploaded a video of himself dressed in Gojo’s signature all-black style, complete with a black blindfold that the sorcerer himself was wont to wear. He even posed his right hand in Gojo’s trademark crossed fingers sign, the sign he uses when he’s about to functionally break the laws of the Jujutsu Kaisen universe to put God-tier hurt on whoever is foolish enough to stand against him. The caption? A simple one, like a headstone for Gojo himself: “RIP Gojo, We’re standing next to you…” The song? Usher’s Remix of Jung Kook’s “Standing Next to You”.

The internet’s jaw hit the floor.

In a staggering display of internet literacy, Usher and his team managed to catapult the singer to the forefront of the World Wide Web. It couldn’t have come at a better time, as Usher is slated to perform at the halftime show for the upcoming 2024 Super Bowl. Fans quickly began to scour through the rest of the singer’s oeuvre, desperately, furiously, thirstily searching for even the smallest crumb of a Satoru Gojo reverence. Fans have even become convinced that Usher says Gojo’s name during a section of “Standing Next to You”.

Will Usher include a nod to the fallen jujutsu sorcerer in his upcoming Super Bowl performance? We can’t say for certain. But we can certainly ask. Fans have created an online petition asking Usher to perform a “Daddy’s Home” during the Super Bowl. That petition already has 35,000 signatures and counting. While fans stress that a performance of Gojo’s unofficial anthem will be enough, they are also asking Usher to consider throwing in a few Satoru Gojo holograms for good measure. It’s only #gojover if we let it be.

(Featured Image: MAPPA)

