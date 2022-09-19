What Is “Glup Shitto” in ‘Star Wars’? The Hilarious Meme, Explained

If you’re a Star Wars fan or just a semi-active internet user, chances are, you’ve heard the name Glup Shitto tossed around. The term has sprung up in recent years, alongside the resurgence of the Star Wars franchise. In 2012, George Lucas sold the rights to the Star Wars franchise to Disney, who promptly began producing more Star Wars content. From 2015-2019, Disney released one theatrical Star Wars film per year. These films made up a trilogy sequel to Lucas’ original Star Wars trilogy, as well as two prequel films—Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Most recently, Star Wars has been making itself comfortable on the small screen—with Disney+ producing several original Star Wars series. These series include The Mandalorian, Book of Boba Fett, and Obi–Wan Kenobi. Star Wars: Andor is the next upcoming Disney+ Star Wars series, set to premiere on September 21st. In addition to films and TV shows, Disney has been incorporating Star Wars into its theme parks and cruises with Star Wars-themed luxury hotels and drinks.

Reception to this Star Wars resurgence has been mixed. Some fans are delighted by the new content, while some are a bit more critical. Projects like the The Mandalorian have flourished, but others, like Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, have floundered. There’s also the issue of Star Wars being such a sprawling franchise, sometimes making it difficult to understand or follow along with new content if you’re a casual fan. So, is Glup Shitto a character you’ve somehow missed over the years? Here’s what it means.

What is Glup Shitto?

Glup Shitto is not a real Star Wars character. Instead, it is a fake character that was created to mock the reactions of fans to the Star Wars resurgence. The term was coined by Tumblr user gomjabbar in 2020, who made a post stating, “every time a new Star War movie or show is announced, all the fans are like “OMG Glup Shitto is back.” The post humorously acknowledges that the Star Wars franchise attempts to win fans over by re-introducing characters from the franchise’s past. Whether it’s Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) or Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) or Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), Disney brings them back and diehard fans eat it up.

However, while the diehard fans are all celebrating whoever is coming back, to some casual fans, the character’s name has no more meaning to them than Glup Shitto. Apparently, gomjabbar really hit the nail on the head with Glup Shitto, because it has become a very popular meme and spread across the internet.

I hope Glup Shitto makes an appearance too https://t.co/Alufwg4Qet — TV's Jordan (@TVsJordan) September 10, 2022

Lucasfilm once again did not announce a Glup Shitto standalone Star Wars series at #D23Expo https://t.co/VXSPkMD5uC pic.twitter.com/K4SwDfAfFN — Polygon (@Polygon) September 10, 2022

Daniel Day-Lewis comes out of retirement to play Glup Shitto. Send tweet. — average phantom enjoyer (@whyangelinawhy) September 16, 2022

Now, Glup Shitto is frequently used by fans every time a new Star Wars show or film releases and features some obscure or unknown character. If its identity is being withheld, it doesn’t have a name, or if fans can’t place the character, then it must be Glup Shitto. Some users even began to joke that Baby Yoda’s true name was Glup Shitto, until it was revealed to be Grogu.

With Star Wars: Andor right around the corner, we can anticipate a lot more Glup Shittos popping up in the future.

(featured image: Disney)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]