Fans of ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ rejoice! The critically acclaimed 2016 Star Wars film will get a re-release in IMAX later this month in anticipation of the upcoming Disney+ series Andor. The series will serve as a prequel for Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), one of the protagonists of the film, so it’s a great time to revisit the film on the biggest screen possible. In addition, the IMAX re-release will include an exclusive look at Andor. We’re guessing it’s going to be an extended trailer or featurette. Fandango has released a special poster for the event:

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is returning to theaters later this month in anticipation for ANDOR! ✨ pic.twitter.com/ObryEAjipm — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) August 13, 2022

Rogue One, directed by Gareth Edwards, is one of the highest rated Star Wars movies in recent memory, scoring an 84 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film follows Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) and her team of ragtag rebels on a mission to steal the schematics of the Death Star, a mission which kicks off the events of Star Wars: A New Hope. In addition to Jones and Luna, the film starred Ben Mendelsohn, Donnie Yen, Mads Mikkelsen, Alan Tudyk, Riz Ahmed, Jiang Wen, and Forest Whitaker.

Both Luna and Whitaker will reprise their roles in Andor, which is set 5 years before Rogue One. The series will follow Andor’s journey as a spy in the nascent rebellion. Fans will also witness Mon Mothma’s (Genevieve O’Reilly) own story and her rise to power within the rebellion. The cast includes Stellan Skarsgård, Denise Gough, Anton Lesser, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, and Fiona Shaw.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will play in select IMAX theaters on August 26. Andor premieres on August 31.

