It hasn’t been too long since Disney stirred up controversy with their Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel. The Galactic Starcruiser is a luxury Star Wars-themed hotel situated in Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, FL, and the out-of-this-world experience comes with a hefty price tag. Many were shocked when Disney revealed that a two-night stay in the Galactic Starcruiser costs $4,809 for two people and $6,000 for four people.

The Galactic Starcruiser’s price tag and the consistent price hikes across Disney’s parks and cruises haven’t been met with a fond reception. These high prices mean that a trip to Disney or the Galactic Starcruiser is completely out of the question for the vast majority of families and individuals. It also means that such attractions as the Starcruiser are specifically aimed at only the most wealthy, which doesn’t sit right with people in the midst of massive income inequality in the real world.

However, Disney has now officially topped the Galactic Starcruiser controversy with another outrageously priced item. The only difference is that, this time, $5,000 won’t get you a two-night stay at an immersive Star Wars-themed hotel. Instead, $5,000 will buy you one drink.

Disney Cruise serves $5,000 Star Wars-themed drink

The $5,000 cocktail has been dubbed the Kaiburr Crystal and is exclusively available on Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Wish. Abroad the Wish, travelers can visit the Star Wars-inspired Hyperspace Lounge to order the Kaiburr Crystal. The ingredients of the drink are a mystery, but it is served in a camtono. In the Star Wars franchise, the camtono is a cylindrical box with three movable panels and a lid, and is commonly used to store valuables. When the Kaiburr Crystal is served, the cylinder is shut, but it opens up in a cloud of vapor to reveal several shot glasses.

The most expensive drink in the galaxy. The Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge on the Disney Wish has a $5,000 Kaiburr Crystal drink. pic.twitter.com/ZcUp3yt0RI — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) June 29, 2022

A $5000 Star Wars cocktail drink will be available on the new Disney cruise ship. pic.twitter.com/RX9yesr4Rw — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 29, 2022

Is Disney recreating Canto Bight?

So, we’re just coming off the back end of a global pandemic, inflation is skyrocketing, many are facing unemployment, homelessness, and poverty, and Disney decides now is the perfect time to launch their $5,000 cocktail. After all, you only paid $5,000 for an entire stay in the company’s immersive Star Wars hotel. Why would you not want to double that price by buying one drink on a cruise? As more people struggle, soon Disney parks and cruises will be reserved exclusively for the wealthiest of society. Just like Canto Bight in The Last Jedi, the richest people in the galaxy will flock out to throw money away on Galactic Starcruisers and a whole round of Kaiburr Crystals, while paying no attention to the plight of the less fortunate around them.

We’ll just ignore the fact that you can get your own camtono on eBay for little over a $100 and that, unless its made of pure liquid gold, the drink itself can’t possibly be all that expensive for any justifiable reason. It’s all about the experience, you know? Why would you make a cocktail at home for 10 bucks yourself when you can get one for $5,000 at Disney? Why put that $5,000 to much better use when you obviously need it to treat yourself to a little cylinder that looks like an ice cream-making machine so you can be twinning with the Mandalorian?

For many families, visiting a Disney park or cruise is a distant dream. For others, though, they’ll need a $5,000 cocktail to round out their luxury stay, and Disney can’t wait to cater to them.

