‘Assassin’s Creed’ ratios Elon Musk on X over his shady gaming history

Elon Musk isn’t a stranger to stirring up online fights on X. To have the king of the platform ratioed by the official Assassin’s Creed account is as satisfying as it is unexpected.

X user Grummz accused Ubisoft of paying “terrorist-platforming” streamers to promote Assassin’s Creed Shadows. The “terrorist-platforming” streamer? Hasan Piker, who once interviewed an alleged Houthi pirate on a stream. Elon Musk, who isn’t a fan of Piker, decided to support the post.

Musk replied, “Hasan is a fraud.” This comment was made presumably for taking ad revenue from Ubisoft. Musk added to his dig at Piker, saying “sell-out would be more accurate. Objectively, he is promoting a terrible game just for the money.” While Musk’s claim is unfounded, it is common practice for content creators to promote video games in collaboration with large studios.

The Assassin’s Creed account replied to Musk, “Is that what the guy playing your Path of Exile 2 account told you?” This silenced the tech CEO, who earlier in the year was accused of faking his gameplay in Path of Exile 2—a notoriously difficult MMORPG. Around the time of posting, the Assassin’s Creed account garnered over 590,000 likes on their reply. Musk, on the other hand, had 30,000 to 50,000 likes from his replies combined.

Perhaps the more humiliating part of this story is that the Assassin’s Creed X account dug up Musk’s gaming drama. Although the billionaire is known for doing far worse, the gaming community labelled him a “fraud” after his suspicious run in Path of Exile 2. While nobody expected Musk to give his two cents on anything gaming-related anymore, he, along with other anti-woke warriors, just had to spare some thoughts on the latest Assassin’s Creed game.

Musk gets owned by other X users

There’s no need to kick a man while he’s down, but social media users didn’t agree with Musk. Most of the replies to Musk and the Assassin’s Creed account consisted of ratio memes. Some X users were even considering playing Assassin’s Creed Shadows despite its mixed reviews. Others praised the person running the Assassin’s Creed account, tweeting that the person “deserves a raise” for winning the ratio war against Musk.

Meanwhile, Musk redirected his ire to Piker in his follow-up tweets. Piker, in response, challenged Musk to beat him in Elden Ring.

It’s a promising proposition, given that it can clear the “fraud gamer” allegations against Musk. But nobody has high hopes for it. He’s already fled a fight before, and he may just let this embarrassing moment fizzle out.

