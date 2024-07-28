Everyone’s New Internet Boyfriend Is Heading to ‘Family Guy’

Family Guy has brought fans such joy for years, and now they’re bringing our favorite boy to the animated series in the Halloween special on Hulu! We’ve seen him be romantic; we’ve seen him fight off some storms. This is going to be an energy that none of us are prepared for.

I’m talking about Glen Powell of course! Powell is joining the series as a champion from the Quahog annual Pumpkin Contest, Patrick McCloskey. That’s all we know about his role but the idea of Powell taking on an animated role has fans excited.

MY HUSBAND IS IN MY FAVORITE SHOW FOR MY FAVORITE HOLIDAY LETS GOOOO https://t.co/DVXjcgeiho — Aaron loves Jared & Antony (@SamWilsonShield) July 28, 2024

The logline for the episode is as follows: “Peter and his friends aim to unseat the reigning champion (GLEN POWELL) in Quahog’s annual Pumpkin Contest by any means necessary.” Powell also joins the cast along with Derek Jacobi as Rupert, Stewie’s beloved teddy bear.

Look, I don’t really care who he is playing. He could be a tree and I’d watch it, but I love the idea of Powell doing more animated projects and Family Guy rules!

If you need a refresher on the last season, the official synopsis from the press release is as follows: “In Season 23, Peter accidentally exposes his inability to throw a ball, Meg starts dating the giant chicken’s son and Chris loses his earring in a Lord of the Rings-inspired escapade. Additionally, Stewie finds out his stuffed bear Rupert was made in China and makes it his mission to take him back there to meet his family. The series will also parody The White Lotus, as the Griffin family vacation at a luxury resort, where Stewie worries that his wealthy new friends plan to sacrifice him in a volcano.”

When is the episode coming out?

As of right now, the episode is set to premiere on Monday, October 14. The Halloween special is part of a two-episode special for Hulu, and this is that’s first episode’s release date. We still do not know when the next episode is coming out.

Still, the news of Powell and Jacobi joining the series is extremely fun and I can’t wait to meet Patrick McCloskey!

