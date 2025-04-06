10 most exciting fantasy books coming out in 2025

Though some fantastic and highly anticipated fantasy books have already been released this year, like Rebecca Yarros’ Onyx Storm, Tracy Deonn’s Oathbound, or Samantha Sotto Yambao’s Water Moon, there’s still so much more to come. Whether you fancy dark academia fantasy, cozy fantasy, space fantasy, romantasy, or some seriously epic fantasy, there’s a book coming out soon that’s just right for you.

Now, this list is not nearly as extensive as it could be (hundreds of fantasy books are being released this year, and we could only pick 10!) but if you become curious about any of the titles on this list, then at least we’ll have helped you add something to your TBR.

Here are 10 of the most exciting fantasy books still to come in 2025. Happy reading!

The Devils by Joe Abercrombie

May 13

(Tor Publishing Group)

Joe Abercrombie is one of the kings of the fantasy genre, and he’s bringing us a brand new epic and bloody fantasy tome featuring a gang of notorious anti-heroes with The Devils. What’s not to love? When Brother Diaz is summoned to the Sacred City, he’s hoping his work will finally be commended. Instead, he’s put in charge of a new flock—a flock made up of monsters, murderers, and dangerous magical practitioners. Their mission? Well, it’s one only true devils can accomplish.

The Incandescent by Emily Tesh

May 13

(Tor Publishing Group)

Sapphic! Dark! Academia! Fantasy! Emily Tesh’s The Incandescent will introduce readers to Doctor Walden, the Director of Magic at Chetwood School. Not only is she the Director of Magic, but she’s also one of the most powerful magicians in all of England. Yes, she’s fantastic at her job and loves her students—but as it turns out, her students may need to be protected from her own magic, too.



Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil by V.E. Schwab

June 10

(Tor Publishing Group)

Vampires are making a comeback, and who better to give us a new vampire story than the bestselling author of Galavant and Vicious? V.E. Schwab’s Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil is the tale of three sapphic vampires spanning 500 years, from 16th-century Spain to 19th-century London, all the way to 21st-century Boston.

Trials of the Jedi by Charles Soule

June 17

(Random House Worlds)

Now, some might classify this as sci-fi, but in my opinion, Star Wars is a space opera fantasy, and the High Republic is one of the best eras of storytelling Star Wars has ever produced. The High Republic era is a Golden Age for the Jedi, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t encountered their fair share of darkness. The galaxy has been ravaged by pirates known as the Nihil, and dark, Force-eating creatures are on the loose, too. Charles Soule’s Trials of the Jedi is the final installment of Star Wars: The High Republic, but if you haven’t been able to get into this yet, take this as your sign to do so. You have so many great books and comics ahead of you!



Katabasis by R.F. Kuang

August 26

(HarperCollins Publishers)

Anyone who’s read R.F. Kuang’s Babel will undoubtedly be looking forward to the author’s next academia-inspired fantasy novel, Katabasis. Katabasis follows Alice Law, a Cambridge-bound student desperate to become one of the brightest minds the world of Magick academia has ever seen. The only problem? Her favorite professor dies in an accident, and it might just be her fault. All she can reasonably be expected to do is follow him into Hell, right? Unfortunately, Alice’s rival has had the same idea.



The Baby Dragon Bakery by A.T. Qureshi

September 2

(HarperCollins Publishers)

Who doesn’t love a good cozy fantasy romance? A.T. Qureshi’s The Baby Dragon Café was a smash hit. The Baby Dragon Bakery is up next, and it follows two idiot best friends who are both secretly in love with each other. Listen, if you’re a contemporary romance girlie who loved Laurie Gilmore’s Dream Harbour books, you’ll love the Baby Dragon series. There are actual BABY DRAGONS in this! I mean really, what more do you need to hear?

Wild Reverence by Rebecca Ross

September 2

(HarperCollins Publishers)

The author of the gorgeous and swoon-worthy Divine Rivals is back with another enchanting romantasy in Wild Reverence. This time, Rebecca Ross’ story follows Matilda, a young goddess of the under realm blessed (or cursed, depending on your point of view) to ferry messages through the realms. Matilda has a dangerous secret, though, and when she’s forced to deliver a letter to the young man who used to dream of her, it’s revealed that fate perhaps always meant to bring them together.

Alchemy of Secrets by Stephanie Garber

October 7

(Orion Publishing Co)

Glitz. Glamor. Hollywood. Secrets. Magic. Alchemy. Centuries-old secrets and decades-old murders. Can graduate student Holland St. James write her thesis and stay alive in the process? There are two dangerous men after her, after all, men on the hunt for a particular type of magic that could either save Holland’s life or destroy it entirely. Alchemy of Secrets is Stephanie Garber’s adult debut, so expect something just a little bit darker than A Curse for True Love and Caraval.



The Isle in the Silver Sea by Tasha Suri

October 21

(Orbit)

Tasha Suri’s The Isle in the Silver Sea takes place in a medieval-inspired England fuelled by stories (honestly, I don’t need to know more than that). A witch of the woods and a knight of the Queen’s court begin to fall in love—only falling in love means they’ll inevitably destroy each other. Can these two women find a way to break the cycle? Or is their story already written?



Brigands & Breadknives by Travis Baldree

November 11

(Tor Publishing Group)

If you’re looking for wholesome fantasy, look no further than Travis Baldree (I promise I didn’t mean to make that rhyme). As we return to the world of Legends & Lattes, get ready to reunite with Fern, the foul-mouthed and temperamental bookseller in Brigands & Breadknives. Fern, driven to a night of drinking by a bad case of ennui, wakes up far from home, accompanied by a legendary warrior, a chaos goblin, and, of course, a raging hangover, but it might just be the push Fern needs to find herself again.

