Fairy Tail 100 Year Quest is the sequel we never thought we needed. After the first manga ended, we thought Team Natsu’s adventures had also come to an end. But Natsu Dragneel and his gang just couldn’t resist more dragon-slaying.

Recommended Videos

The mission was something that even Gildarts Clive, the fifth Guild Master of the Fairy Tail, was unable to complete. Many have fallen, and Gildarts came battered from this unachievable quest. Who wouldn’t, when the mission involves sealing five dragons who are thought to be just as powerful as the Black Dragon of the Apocalypse?

Team Natsu, probably. Natsu himself didn’t hesitate to take on this mission when it was offered to him. It would be weird if Natsu, currently the Dragon King, isn’t able to handle this quest. The rest of the team is just as eager to go north of Guiltina, which the team has yet to explore.

The Japanese voice actors of the main cast of Fairy Tail have already confirmed the reprise of their roles. We’ll have to wait for English dub announcements, but at the moment, Fairy Tail 100 Year Quest is set to premiere in July 2024.

Expect to be flooded with nostalgia because director Shinji Ishihira will be returning in the newest season of Fairy Tail. Shoji Hata, responsible for Fairy Tail’s sound direction, is also part of the production staff. J.C. Staff, the animation studio, will be responsible for bringing Fairy Tail 100 Year Quest to life.

If you’re not caught up yet, you can read Fairy Tail 100 Year Quest by Hiro Mashima on Kodansha’s website. We’re several arcs through the manga already, which has been publishing since 2018.

(featured image: J.C. Staff)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]