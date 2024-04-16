Brian from Chapter 156 of Fairy Tail 100 Year Quest
Category:
Anime

Team Natsu Is Getting Closer to Ignia in ‘Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest’ Chapter 157

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: Apr 16, 2024 10:44 am

Hiro Mashima, Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest’s author, has robbed us yet again of another ship. Jellal and Erza, shipped as “Jerza” by fans, had been a longstanding, angsty ship by fans.

Recommended Videos

The plot would never let them be together since Jellal and Erza would always be in opposing factions, even if there’s something brewing between them. But in an unexpected turn of events, Jellal asks Erza to put in a good word for him since he plans to join the Fairy Tail guild. It’s hard to hope for any ship to sail in this manga, but how can we not when Jellal tells Erza to ‘come home’ to Fairy Tail because he wants to be there too? We’re all hopelessly pining, but we can at least look forward to Erza and Jellal having more interactions in the future if he joins Fairy Tail like he plans.

But failed ships aside, Team Natsu just had an uncanny encounter in a saloon. We’ll be able to read Chapter 157 of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest on April 16, 2024.

Anyone who can take Natsu’s flames is definitely strong, but who exactly is this “Brian” guy who easily took one of Natsu’s attacks? He’s part of a dark guild named “Fire and Flame” in Guiltina. This may explain why he’s able to withstand a blow from Natsu, since Fire and Flame is led by Ignia, the Fire Dragon God. Brian is infamous around town, and he may be one of Ignia’s disciples. 

(featured image: Hiro Mashima)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article We Need More ‘Solo Leveling’ Episodes—Has Season 1 Come to an End?
Sung Jinwoo from Solo Leveling: Arise poster for RPG by Netmarble
Category: Anime
Anime
We Need More ‘Solo Leveling’ Episodes—Has Season 1 Come to an End?
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Prepare Yourselves for More Guts and Gore in ‘Kaiju No. 8’ Episode 2
Kafka Hibino from Kaiju No. 8 anime
Category: Anime
Anime
Prepare Yourselves for More Guts and Gore in ‘Kaiju No. 8’ Episode 2
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 16, 2024
Read Article ‘One-Punch Man’ Is Barreling Towards Live-Action, Complete With ‘Rick and Morty’ DNA on Board
Saitama in 'One-Punch Man'
Category: Anime
Anime
‘One-Punch Man’ Is Barreling Towards Live-Action, Complete With ‘Rick and Morty’ DNA on Board
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Himawari Will Steal the Show in ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’ Chapter 9
Himawari saves Shukaku from Boruto
Category: Anime
Anime
Himawari Will Steal the Show in ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’ Chapter 9
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 14, 2024
Read Article We’re Ready to Go Wherever Thorfinn Leads in Season 3 of ‘Vinland Saga’
Thorfinn's return during the second season of Vinland Saga
Category: Anime
Anime
We’re Ready to Go Wherever Thorfinn Leads in Season 3 of ‘Vinland Saga’
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article We Need More ‘Solo Leveling’ Episodes—Has Season 1 Come to an End?
Sung Jinwoo from Solo Leveling: Arise poster for RPG by Netmarble
Category: Anime
Anime
We Need More ‘Solo Leveling’ Episodes—Has Season 1 Come to an End?
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Prepare Yourselves for More Guts and Gore in ‘Kaiju No. 8’ Episode 2
Kafka Hibino from Kaiju No. 8 anime
Category: Anime
Anime
Prepare Yourselves for More Guts and Gore in ‘Kaiju No. 8’ Episode 2
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 16, 2024
Read Article ‘One-Punch Man’ Is Barreling Towards Live-Action, Complete With ‘Rick and Morty’ DNA on Board
Saitama in 'One-Punch Man'
Category: Anime
Anime
‘One-Punch Man’ Is Barreling Towards Live-Action, Complete With ‘Rick and Morty’ DNA on Board
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Himawari Will Steal the Show in ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’ Chapter 9
Himawari saves Shukaku from Boruto
Category: Anime
Anime
Himawari Will Steal the Show in ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’ Chapter 9
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 14, 2024
Read Article We’re Ready to Go Wherever Thorfinn Leads in Season 3 of ‘Vinland Saga’
Thorfinn's return during the second season of Vinland Saga
Category: Anime
Anime
We’re Ready to Go Wherever Thorfinn Leads in Season 3 of ‘Vinland Saga’
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 13, 2024
Author
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) is a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue. She graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy and is currently pursuing her Master's Degree in Japanese Studies. She speaks three languages, but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. As a mixed race bisexual woman, she frequently writes about race, gender and sexuality both academically and professionally. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.