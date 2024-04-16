Team Natsu Is Getting Closer to Ignia in ‘Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest’ Chapter 157

Hiro Mashima, Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest’s author, has robbed us yet again of another ship. Jellal and Erza, shipped as “Jerza” by fans, had been a longstanding, angsty ship by fans.

The plot would never let them be together since Jellal and Erza would always be in opposing factions, even if there’s something brewing between them. But in an unexpected turn of events, Jellal asks Erza to put in a good word for him since he plans to join the Fairy Tail guild. It’s hard to hope for any ship to sail in this manga, but how can we not when Jellal tells Erza to ‘come home’ to Fairy Tail because he wants to be there too? We’re all hopelessly pining, but we can at least look forward to Erza and Jellal having more interactions in the future if he joins Fairy Tail like he plans.

But failed ships aside, Team Natsu just had an uncanny encounter in a saloon. We’ll be able to read Chapter 157 of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest on April 16, 2024.

Anyone who can take Natsu’s flames is definitely strong, but who exactly is this “Brian” guy who easily took one of Natsu’s attacks? He’s part of a dark guild named “Fire and Flame” in Guiltina. This may explain why he’s able to withstand a blow from Natsu, since Fire and Flame is led by Ignia, the Fire Dragon God. Brian is infamous around town, and he may be one of Ignia’s disciples.

