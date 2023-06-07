‘Fairy Tail’ Filler List: All ‘Fairy Tail’ Filler Episodes
Jun 7th, 2023, 2:13 pm
Wait which fairy tale are we talkin’ here?
Is there an anime adaptation of The Little Mermaid I don’t know about? I mean, it’s a perfect set up for a magical girl anime, so I wouldn’t be surprised. Then just give her a mech suit made outta clam shells and you got yourself a—oh, you mean the anime called Fairy Tail. Gotcha. Here’s all the filler you can ignore. Unless you’re into that sort of thing.
Fairy Tail season 1 filler episodes
- Episode 9: Natsu Devours a Village
- Episode 19: Changeling
Fairy Tail season 2 filler episodes
- Episode 50: Special Request: Watch out for the Guy You Like!
- Episode 70: Nats vs. Gray!!
- Episode 71: Friendship Overcomes the Dead
- Episode 72: A Fairy Tail Wizard
- Episode 73: Rainbow Cherry Blossoms
- Episode 74: Wendy’s First Big Job!?
- Episode 75: 24-Hour Endurance Road Race
Fairy Tail season 4 filler episodes
- Episode 125: The Magic Ball
Fairy Tail season 5 filler episodes
- Episode 126: True Scoundrels: The Butt Jiggle Gang
- Episode 127: The Terror of Invisible Lucy
- Episode 128: Father’s Memento
- Episode 129: Turbulent Showdown! Natsu vs. Laxus
- Episode 130: Target: Lucy
- Episode 131: The Fury of Legion
- Episode 132: Key of the Starry Heavens
- Episode 133: Travel Companion
- Episode 134: Labyrinth Capriccio
- Episode 135: Footprints of the Myth
- Episode 136: True Scoundrels Once Again
- Episode 137: Defying Calculation
- Episode 138: The Course of the Holy War
- Episode 139: Time Begins To Tick
- Episode 140: Enter the Neo-Oración Seis!
- Episode 141: Get the Infinity Clock
- Episode 142: Dissonance of Battle
- Episode 143: Anti-Link
- Episode 144: Despair Unleashed
- Episode 145: Real Nightmare
- Episode 146: Time Spiral
- Episode 147: To the Infinity Castle!
- Episode 148: Angel Tears
- Episode 149: I Hear the Voice of My Friend
- Episode 150: Lucy and Michelle
Fairy Tail season 7 filler episodes
- Episode 202: Welcome Back, Frosch
- Episode 203: Moulin Rouge
- Episode 204: Full Effort Hospitality!
- Episode 205: Signal of Rebellion
- Episode 206: Library Panic
- Episode 207: Hisui Rises!
- Episode 208: Astral Spiritus
- Episode 209: Wendy vs. Aquarius – Let’s Have Fun in the Amusement Park!
- Episode 210: Guild Deck vs. Celestial Deck
- Episode 211: Gray vs. Cancer! Dance Battle!
- Episode 212: Juvia vs. Aries: Dessert Death Match
- Episode 213: Erza vs. Sagittarius! Horseback Showdown!
- Episode 214: Natsu vs. Leo
- Episode 215: Ophiuchus, the Snake Charmer
- Episode 216: When the Stars Fall
- Episode 217: Celestial Spirit Beast
- Episode 218: Believe
- Episode 219: What a Pure Heart Weaves
- Episode 220: 413 days
- Episode 221: The Labyrinth of White
- Episode 222: Transform
- Episode 223: It’s Kemo- Kemo!
- Episode 224 The Place You Came To
- Episode 225: The Lightning Man
- Episode 226: Fairy Tail of the Dead Meeeeeeeeen
Fairy Tail season 8 filler episodes
- Episode 268: Treasure Hunt
