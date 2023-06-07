‘Fairy Tail’ Filler List: All ‘Fairy Tail’ Filler Episodes

Wait which fairy tale are we talkin’ here?

Is there an anime adaptation of The Little Mermaid I don’t know about? I mean, it’s a perfect set up for a magical girl anime, so I wouldn’t be surprised. Then just give her a mech suit made outta clam shells and you got yourself a—oh, you mean the anime called Fairy Tail. Gotcha. Here’s all the filler you can ignore. Unless you’re into that sort of thing.

Fairy Tail season 1 filler episodes

Episode 9: Natsu Devours a Village

Episode 19: Changeling

Fairy Tail season 2 filler episodes

Episode 50: Special Request: Watch out for the Guy You Like!

Episode 70: Nats vs. Gray!!

Episode 71: Friendship Overcomes the Dead

Episode 72: A Fairy Tail Wizard

Episode 73: Rainbow Cherry Blossoms

Episode 74: Wendy’s First Big Job!?

Episode 75: 24-Hour Endurance Road Race

Fairy Tail season 4 filler episodes

Episode 125: The Magic Ball

Fairy Tail season 5 filler episodes

Episode 126: True Scoundrels: The Butt Jiggle Gang

Episode 127: The Terror of Invisible Lucy

Episode 128: Father’s Memento

Episode 129: Turbulent Showdown! Natsu vs. Laxus

Episode 130: Target: Lucy

Episode 131: The Fury of Legion

Episode 132: Key of the Starry Heavens

Episode 133: Travel Companion

Episode 134: Labyrinth Capriccio

Episode 135: Footprints of the Myth

Episode 136: True Scoundrels Once Again

Episode 137: Defying Calculation

Episode 138: The Course of the Holy War

Episode 139: Time Begins To Tick

Episode 140: Enter the Neo-Oración Seis!

Episode 141: Get the Infinity Clock

Episode 142: Dissonance of Battle

Episode 143: Anti-Link

Episode 144: Despair Unleashed

Episode 145: Real Nightmare

Episode 146: Time Spiral

Episode 147: To the Infinity Castle!

Episode 148: Angel Tears

Episode 149: I Hear the Voice of My Friend

Episode 150: Lucy and Michelle

Fairy Tail season 7 filler episodes

Episode 202: Welcome Back, Frosch

Episode 203: Moulin Rouge

Episode 204: Full Effort Hospitality!

Episode 205: Signal of Rebellion

Episode 206: Library Panic

Episode 207: Hisui Rises!

Episode 208: Astral Spiritus

Episode 209: Wendy vs. Aquarius – Let’s Have Fun in the Amusement Park!

Episode 210: Guild Deck vs. Celestial Deck

Episode 211: Gray vs. Cancer! Dance Battle!

Episode 212: Juvia vs. Aries: Dessert Death Match

Episode 213: Erza vs. Sagittarius! Horseback Showdown!

Episode 214: Natsu vs. Leo

Episode 215: Ophiuchus, the Snake Charmer

Episode 216: When the Stars Fall

Episode 217: Celestial Spirit Beast

Episode 218: Believe

Episode 219: What a Pure Heart Weaves

Episode 220: 413 days

Episode 221: The Labyrinth of White

Episode 222: Transform

Episode 223: It’s Kemo- Kemo!

Episode 224 The Place You Came To

Episode 225: The Lightning Man

Episode 226: Fairy Tail of the Dead Meeeeeeeeen

Fairy Tail season 8 filler episodes

Episode 268: Treasure Hunt

(featured image: A-1 Pictures)

