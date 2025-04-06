‘Professor T’ season 4 release window, cast, plot, and more

The British adaptation of Professor T has been a hit (in case you didn’t know, the original show is actually from Belgium), and it’s no surprise why. Ben Miller’s performance as Cambridge criminology professor Jasper Tempest is oddly compelling, and, for those of you who’ve watched Death in Paradise from the beginning, it may even be comfortingly familiar.

ITV officially renewed Professor T for a fourth season in February 2024 and filming wrapped on the series’ fourth outing in July of that year. That means we should be getting more Professor T soon, and given the shocking events of season 3, we might all need to emotionally prepare ourselves for what will happen next.

Here’s everything we know about Professor T season 4. Warning: this article includes major spoilers for Professor T season 3.

Professor T season 4 release window

Since filming was completed last summer, we’d expect ITV to release Professor T season 4 later this year. So far, audiences have had to wait roughly one and a half years between seasons. If season 4 premieres around September or October 2025, it will follow the show’s previous release pattern. ITV has also already revealed that Professor T season 5 is in the works, so there’s no reason to expect any delays, as they’ll want to set the next season in motion.

Professor T season 4 cast

ITV has confirmed that alongside Ben Miller’s return as Professor Tempest, the following cast members will also reprise their roles for Professor T season 4: Barney White as DS Dan Winters, Frances de la Tour as Jasper’s mother, Adelaide Tempest, Juliet Stevenson as Dr. Helena Goldberg, and Sunetra Sarker as DI Maiya Goswami.

Sadly, of course, Emma Naomi will not return for Professor T season 4, as her character, DS Lisa Donckers, was tragically killed after being hit by a car.

Professor T season 4 plot

The remaining characters of Professor T season 4 will be emotionally affected by the death of their friend and colleague, DS Lisa Donckers. Unfortunately, they’ll be forced to overcome their grief together as a surprisingly violent crime wave hits the gorgeous city of Cambridge. The new season will take place six months after the events of season 3. Other season 4 plot details, as revealed by Variety, are as follows:

“This time, the gloves are well and truly off for Professor T in his lectures and a new musical pursuit, romance is very much alive for his mother Adelaide Tempest (de la Tour), and the lines between professional and personal become blurred for therapist Helena Goldberg (Stevenson). Meanwhile, DI Maiya Goswami (Sunetra Sarker) takes charge of the police force with series favorite DS Dan Winters (White) fiercely at her side.”

Professor T is available on ITVX in the U.K. and on PBS in the U.S.

