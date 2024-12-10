‘Fade into autism’: Marjorie Taylor Greene shares disgusting lies about autism, vaccines, and children

Marjorie Taylor Greene has spun yet another egregious health claim, this time about vaccination. The Georgia representative shared in an interview that autism is skyrocketing because of vaccines.

In a Twitter post, MTG called vaccines dangerous and accused schools and the government of pushing them onto children. She claims to be sympathetic to parents, who she said had their children “fade into autism.” Later in the interview, MTG said that she has “high hopes” for RFK—Trump’s chosen Health Secretary, who has a record of being anti-vaccine.

Autism rates are skyrocketing, and many parents are desperately trying to protect their children from the dangerous vaccines being pushed on them by the government and Big Pharma.



Parents shouldn't have to fight so hard to make healthcare choices for their own kids. pic.twitter.com/pydpknJlvR — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene?? (@RepMTG) December 6, 2024

Social media users were not sympathetic with MTG’s attempt to discredit vaccines. One wrote, “Jewish space lasers cause forest fires, then Democrats control the weather, and now vaccines cause autism. Something is seriously wrong with you.” MTG has clung onto several conspiracy theories in the past and attempted to back them with misleading evidence. During the 2024 presidential campaign, MTG claimed that Democrats could control the weather. This lie has been largely believed by Trump voters, who had been caught on tape repeating the false claim.

Meanwhile, others online questioned why she was treating autism as if it were a terrible condition. MTG makes it seem as if people with autism have become lost causes due to their condition. Never mind that children with autism can go on to attend college and even live independent lives as adults.

Despite framing vaccines as a dangerous catalyst for autism, this is just another unproven medical hoax. This isn’t the first time MTG has lied about vaccines. MTG also claimed that COVID-19 vaccines were causing “all-time high” cancer rates earlier in 2024. Her superlative wording is almost identical. The only difference is that she swapped out autism for cancer. MTG can conspiratorially fearmonger, but the institutional push for vaccines has largely to do with herd immunity. Vaccines work well with individuals, but more so if a significant portion of the population has been inoculated against a disease.

