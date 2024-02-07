Ewan McGregor Has Some Instructions for Fans Still Waiting on ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Season 2

Over the last few years, the Star Wars franchise has been really churning out its TV shows over on Disney+. One such show brought back a fan favorite, Obi-Wan Kenobi, played by Ewan McGregor. Now the actor is pushing for a second season and is asking fans for their support.

Ewan McGregor has had a varied and prolific career as an actor, but perhaps his most iconic role was as a young (compared to the original films) Obi-Wan Kenobi, Jedi Master to Anakin Skywalker. Though the prequel films did not compare with the originals, with much of the plot, writing, and acting publically derided, McGregor’s performance as Kenobi was a stand-out.

When it was discovered then that he would be returning to the role in his own limited series fans were extremely excited. The series also brought back Hayden Christensen as Anakin, now turned Darth Vader, which was a sweet moment for the actor whose performance in the movies was met with such fierce backlash that it left him feeling unable to return to Hollywood.

The show itself had its highs and lows, with many feeling that it didn’t quite capture audiences’ attention like shows such as The Mandalorian and Andor but featured a fantastic performance from Vivien Lyra Blair who played young Princess Leia. Now, McGregor has stated his hopes for a second season of the show. While attending a panel at MegaCon Orlando 2024, the actor discussed how the series came to be and how he hopes to continue it.

“There was originally gonna be a movie, and I’ve often thought, should it have been a movie? But I kinda think it’s great that they did it that way, and it’s a longer story, and hopefully it’s more satisfying as a result,” McGregor said. “We got more time to weave a story. Let’s hope they do another one. Can everyone write to Disney?”

The actor is obviously not done with his most iconic role yet, telling audiences to tell Disney “Let’s have a bit more of Obi-Wan Kenobi please.” Star Wars is currently looking at getting back into theatrical releases and appears to be shifting its focus from the small screen back to the big screen. That being said, there are plenty of Star Wars shows coming out this year, such as Star Wars: The Acolyte and Star Wars Skeleton Crew.

Other television series that have been discussed are ones that scored very highly, including Ahsoka, which has a second season in development, as well as a second season of the highly rated Andor. When it comes to McGregor’s show though, there is no news. The limited series ended on a satisfying note, with Kenobi speaking his iconic “hello there” to a young Luke Skywalker for the first time. There were, however, some loose ends that could be picked up should they decide to go ahead with a second season.

