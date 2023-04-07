‘Andor’ Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

Andor blew the Star Wars fandom away with just how damn good it was. It was marketed as a prequel to the in-itself-a-prequel Rogue One, but it turned out to be so much more than that. It was tense, thrilling social commentary and it deserved every single accolade it got.

And yes, a second season is on the way.

Is there a trailer for Andor season 2?

Only the lucky souls who attended the Star Wars Celebration Andor panel in April 2023 have gotten to see any footage from season 2. And Disney controls trailer leaks with an iron fist, so none of what was seen is likely to hit the internet anytime soon.

But those who were there have filled the rest of us in on what the trailer featured! It reportedly begins with Mon Mothma saying, “Stand together or we’ll all be crushed,” before some short but dramatic shots of our heroes and villains. We do apparently see a Cassian-Bix reunion in the trailer, one that involves a kiss, hooray! And a resonant line is delivered by a thus-far unknown character: “Everyone has their own rebellion.”

Which members of the cast are back for Andor season 2?

It sure looks like everyone who survived the first season will make an appearance in this one. The trailer reportedly shows us regular Andor cast members Diego Luna’s Cassian (obviously!), Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona), Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgard), Syril Karn (Kyle Soller), Deedra Meero (Denise Gough), Cinta Kaz (Varada Sethu), Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay) and Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly.)

But what about fan favorite Kino Loy, played by Andy Serkis? Well, Andor director Toby Haynes had something to say about him when speaking to Entertainment Weekly in 2022. When asked what happened to Loy after that tragic “I can’t swim” moment, he answered, “Oh my God, I wish I knew. I’m a fan from here on, so whether he comes back in this season or not, I don’t know. I think it’s open there with what happens to his storyline. He certainly wasn’t killed. So we know that much.” He went on, “And then that’s the interesting thing about [showrunner Tony Gilroy’s] writing. If you’re not dead, then who knows what’s gonna happen to your character. So [his return] could happen.”

Are there any new additions to the cast of Andor?

Good news for Rogue One fans! Season 2 of Andor will very probably include Cassian’s droid buddy K-2SO, voiced by Alan Tudyk in the movie. Tony Gilroy told Collider in November 2022 regarding a K-2SO storyline, “I think that’s one of the responsibilities of Part 2. Obviously, if we’re going to walk into Rogue, we have to deal with that.”

What will happen in Andor season 2?

Andor season 2 looks like it will fill in all the gaps between the first season and Rogue One, and there will be some time-jumps along the way. Writer Beau Willimon told Collider last year that season 2 will be “covering four years in the same amount of time that we covered one.”

Showrunner Gilroy was asked about season 2 by Rolling Stone in November 2022 and he revealed:

“There will be all kinds of new things and will be just as granular as we ever were. And really, the second half is about, what does time do to these people? People grow up and people get tired and people betray each other and people change their minds and people get weak and people get crazy.”

Clearly season 2 won’t be an easy watch, but that’s the entire point of the show.

What have photos from the set revealed?

Some people have been snapping pics and taking videos of Andor filming. One fan in Valencia, Spain managed to nab these shots of Stormtroopers marching menacingly towards something or someone. Stellan Skarsgard’s Luthen, perhaps?

And there’s also some set shots of Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgard, and Adria Arjona taken when they were filming in Britain.

Perhaps the Cassian-Bix reunion happens early on in the season? You’ll note neither of these characters look very happy, but that’s only to be expected considering all the horrible things they’ve gone through.

What’s the release window for Andor season 2?

Disney revealed the release window for season 2 alongside the currently under-wraps trailer. Gilroy told the audience at Star Wars Celebration, “We’re gonna shoot through August. We are on the exact schedule we were on the previous time, so if past is precedent we will finish in August and then spend another year on the post-production, on the music, on the color, on the visual effects, and getting it ready, and I suppose we’ll come out the following August.”

So it looks like we can expect to catch up with Cassian Andor and the Rebellion in August 2024. That’s over a year away of course, but it’ll definitely be worth the wait.

(featured image: Lucasfilm)

