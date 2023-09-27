Hey Disney, Can You Go Ahead and Renew ‘Ahsoka’ Already?

All good things must come to an end, and unfortunately, Ahsoka‘s ending is right around the corner. The Disney+ original Star Wars series will conclude its eight-episode first season on October 3. Viewers may be wondering if they can expect any more Ahsoka in the future. After all, the series will be hard-pressed to tie up all its remaining loose ends in its one remaining episode.

Ahsoka follows Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) on her quest to stop Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) from ending his exile and returning to the galaxy to re-establish the Empire. Over the course of just a few episodes, Ahsoka has covered an impressive amount of ground, even bringing viewers outside of the Star Wars galaxy for the first time. It seems to be setting up Thrawn’s story arc from Timothy Zahn’s Heir to the Empire trilogy. Plus, Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) seems like he’s about to blow up the Star Wars universe with some hidden power on Peridea, and the show has renewed interest in the Nightsisters’ origins and power.

Needless to say, this is no neat story that can be wrapped up in a single season like the Obi-Wan Kenobi miniseries. Ahsoka‘s story will likely need to expand beyond the show’s first season; it’s just a question of how the franchise will choose to continue it.

Will Ahsoka be one of Star Wars’ multi-season original shows?

Ahsoka has not yet been officially renewed for a second season. However, a second season remains a possibility. Disney is likely waiting to see if the reception to the first season is strong enough to warrant a second season. Previous Star Wars Disney+ originals, like The Mandalorian and Andor, nabbed season renewals after receiving a highly positive reception. The Book of Boba Fett, though, likely won’t get a second season after it received mixed reviews from critics.

Fortunately, Ahsoka‘s reception is looking very strong. The show has received very positive reviews from audiences and critics alike and reportedly drew in a whopping 14 million views for its season premiere. Meanwhile, before the SAG-AFTRA strike, Dawson suggested that Ahsoka would continue if it received a strong fan response. She told Entertainment Weekly, “I really, really hope the fans love it. That means A) we get to do more and B) we’ve honored the legacy of this character and this journey, and I know that’s what we intended to do.”

So the outlook for season 2 is looking good for Ahsoka. However, its story could continue in another way. It has been confirmed that Lucasfilm is developing a crossover film that will tie up the interconnected stories of The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and The Book of Boba Fett. So, Ahsoka‘s story could continue via the crossover film. However, we don’t know when this film will become a reality, so there could be further series of The Mandalorian and Ahsoka to set it up. If Star Wars is planning to continue Ahsoka‘s story in a second season, though, a renewal should be forthcoming.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

