The sixth and final episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi has hit Disney+, bringing an end to the highly anticipated original series. Obi-Wan Kenobi sees Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen reprising their roles from the Star Wars prequel trilogy. Set ten years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005), it follows Kenobi on a rescue mission to save a kidnapped Princess Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) from the Galactic Empire, leading to a confrontation with his former apprentice and friend Anakin Skywalker, now Darth Vader.

The series has been a treat for fans of the prequel trilogy, and a welcome opportunity for McGregor and Christensen to revisit the critically maligned prequels. And while Obi-Wan Kenobi has always been billed as a miniseries, fans can’t help but wonder if a season 2 might be on the horizon—and we have at least some kind of answer. Showrunner Joby Harold previously discussed a potential second season on the Deadline podcast, saying, “I’m being asked about it constantly. I’ve just been thinking about this for so long as a close-ended story that my mind is so focused on this as a sort of limited [series], that I haven’t thought beyond it … But he’s a great character. They’re all amazing characters.” But now, we’ve got more of the team behind the show weighing in.

Deborah Chow thinks they could do another season if there were a good reason for it

Talking with Entertainment Tonight about the series (in an article published on June 22, 2022), director Deborah Chow did say they designed the series to be a one-off. “For this one, we really did conceive it to be a limited series,” she said. “It really is one big story with a beginning, middle, and end. So, we weren’t thinking past that.” But that doesn’t seem to mean that it’s over and done with. She went on to say, “I think, you know, if it was to go forward, it would only be if there was a real reason for another one.”

Pair that with what Kathleen Kennedy said about the series, and it seems to be that if there’s enough noise, they could easily do it. “Well, frankly, we did set out to do that as a limited series,” Kennedy told Entertainment Tonight. “But I think if there’s huge engagement and people really want more Obi-Wan, we’ll certainly give that consideration because the fans, they speak to us,” she said. “And if we feel like, ‘OK, there’s a real reason to do this; it’s answering the why then,’ then we’ll do it. But we’ll see.”

So … I suppose we’re at the never say never part of things?

Chow had also previously discussed a possible followup with the Radio Times, saying, “You know, we always did conceive of this as a limited series, … So it’s not an adventure-of-the-week sort of story. It’s one big story with a beginning, middle and end. So I think this story was very much conceived to be its own standalone.” Chow added, “I mean, there are of course more stories that you could tell. There’s obviously another 10 years before we get to A New Hope and with a character like Obi-Wan Kenobi, I think even just watching him ride across the sand sometimes is interesting. So, who knows? It’s hard to say right now, but it was not the intention.”

Chow joked, “Honestly, at this point, the only thing I’m thinking about is taking vacation. I haven’t gotten there. I can’t even conceive of it yet. I just need to actually finish the show to get there first.”

So far, Disney+ has not confirmed or denied a second season, and both Christensen and McGregor have expressed interest in reprising their roles. Meanwhile, Hayden Christensen revealed that he would “love to continue” the role in a Radio Times interview, saying, “Well, it was definitely conceived as a standalone story. But I would love to continue with this character. You know, I think there’s certainly more there to explore and I would be so excited to get to do so.” McGregor also told Radio Times, “I hope it’s not the last time I play him, … I hope I do it again. I’d like to do it again. I mean I had such a great time doing this, I’m sure we can think of a few more stories before I turn into Alec Guinness. Don’t you think?”

Obi-Wan Kenobi is currently streaming on Disney+.

(featured image: Disney+)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]