Everything Coming to Netflix in March 2024
As February comes to a not-so-thrilling conclusion, we’re already looking ahead to the entertainment goodies in store for us in March. As usual, Netflix comes in hot with tons of new original content, from comedy specials to documentaries and literally everything in between.
We’re mapping out our must-sees, including the Kenyan original series Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre, Adam Sandler’s Spaceman, The Gentlemen, and another season of Girls5Eva.
We’re also bidding adieu to some excellent films and shows that are leaving Netflix in March. Try to save some room in your viewing schedule to watch This Is Where I Leave You and Carol before they disappear, and don’t forget that before she made Barbie, Greta Gerwig made the delightful Lady Bird. Here’s what else we can look forward to watching in March!
March 1
Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre – Netflix Original Series
This brand new Nigerian series stars Kunle Remi as Saro, a traveler tasked with carrying out a difficult and dangerous mission. This four-part series is the sequel to the award-winning Netflix original movie Anikulapo.
Blood & Water: Season 4 – Netflix Original Series
Furies – Netflix Original Series
Maamla Legal Hai – Netflix Original Series
My Name Is Loh Kiwan – Netflix Original Film
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7 – Netflix Original Series
Spaceman – Netflix Original Film
Adam Sandler’s latest Netflix movie transports him to outer space as Jakub, a lonely astronaut with relationship trouble that he’s not sure is real, or just in his head. He’s also carrying on long conversations with a mysterious creature (voiced by Paul Dano) he finds hiding in his ship, further blurring the lines between reality and fantasy.
You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack – Netflix Original Film
2012
The Amazing Spider-Man
Andrew Garfield takes the lead as your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man in this 2012 reboot.
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
21 Bridges
A Madea Family Funeral
Beverly Hills Ninja
Bonnie & Clyde
Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway star as fugitive lovers on the run in this 1967 classic neo-noir crime film.
Devil in a Blue Dress
The Disaster Artist
The Disaster Artist follows aspiring filmmaker (and certified weirdo) Tommy Wiseau (James Franco, who also directed) as he and his friend make one of the worst films in history (now a cult classic), The Room.
Dumb and Dumber
Fear
The Gift
Godzilla (2014)
The Jamie Foxx Show: Seasons 1-5
Love & Basketball
National Lampoon’s Animal House
Out of Africa
A classic film starring Robert Redford and Meryl Streep as lovers from two different worlds in 20th-century colonial Kenya.
Step Brothers
Tammy
Think Like a Man
Think Like a Man Too
Vampires
Yesterday
This adorable musical comedy stars Himesh Patel as Jack Malik, an unsuccessful songwriter who wakes up one day and realizes he’s the only person on the planet who knows who The Beatles are.
March 3
The Netflix Slam – Netflix Live event
The streamer dips a toe into live sports by hosting this live tennis exhibition between Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal.
March 4
Hot Wheels Let’s Race – Netflix family
The Resident: Seasons 1-6
March 5
Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda – Netflix Comedy
Hannah Gadsby is an award-winning stand up comedian, so when they decide to curate a global comedy special starring “the world’s funniest genderqueer comedians,” we know we’re in for a great time! This special was recorded at Alexandra Palace Theatre in London and features ALOK, Chloe Petts, DeAnne Smith, Asha Ward, Jes Tom, Mx. Dahlia Belle, and Krishna Istha.
March 6
Full Swing: Season 2 – Netflix Original Documentary
The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping – Netflix Original Documentary
Supersex – Netflix Original Series
March 7
The Gentlemen – Netflix Original Series
Theo James (The White Lotus, Divergent) stars as Eddie, a rich young man who inherits his family’s estate and discovers it’s a front for a massive weed farm. This 8-episode series was created by Guy Ritchie based on his 2019 film of the same name.
I Am Woman
Pokémon Horizons: The Series (JP) – Netflix Family
The Signal – Netflix Original Series
March 8
Blown Away: Season 4 – Netflix Original Series
Damsel – Netflix Original Film
March 9
Queen of Tears – Netflix Original Series
March 11
CoComelon: Season 10
Young Royals: Season 3 – Netflix Original Series
March 12
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 4
Steve Treviño: Simple Man – Netflix Comedy
Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War – Netflix Documentary
March 13
Bandits – Netflix Original Series
March 14
24 Hours with Gaspar – Netflix Original Film
Art of Love – Netflix Original Film
Girls5eva: Seasons 1-2 – Netflix Original Series
This Tina Fey and Robert Carlock-led sitcom delivers lots of laughs as they follow a former girl group who reunite in their middle age.
Girls5eva: Season 3 – Netflix Original Series
Season 3 promises to be epic!
Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is A Lie – Netflix Comedy
March 15
Chicken Nugget – Netflix Original Series
Irish Wish – Netflix Original Film
Lindsay Lohan returns to the small screen as Maddie, a girl who makes a wish on an ancient stone in Ireland and wakes up engaged to her dream man.
Iron Reign – Netflix Original Series
Murder Mubarak – Netflix Original Film
The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare – Netflix Original Documentary
March 17
30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner
30 for 30: Survive and Advance
30 for 30: The Fab Five
March 18
Love & Hip Hop New York: Season 1-2
Young Royals: Season 3 – Netflix Original Series
Young Royals Forever – Netflix Original Documentary
March 19
Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership – Netflix Original Comedy
Forever Queens: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series
Physical:100: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series
March 20
Bodies Bodies Bodies
March 21
3 Body Problem – Netflix Original Series
March 22
Buying Beverly Hills: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series
The Casagrandes Movie – Netflix Family
El Paseo 7
On The Line
SHIRLEY – Netflix Original Film
This original film stars Regina King as Shirley Chisholm, a political icon who ran for president of the United States back in 1972.
March 25
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 9 – Netflix Family
March 26
Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns – Netflix Original Comedy
March 27
The Believers – Netflix Original Series
The Conners: Seasons 1-5
No Pressure – Netflix Original Film
Rest In Peace – Netflix Original Film
Testament: The Story of Moses – Netflix Original Documentary
March 29
The Beautiful Game – Netflix Original Film
Heart of the Hunter – Netflix Original Film
Is It Cake?: Season 3 – Netflix Original Series
The Wages of Fear – Netflix Original Film
March 30
Vikings: Seasons 1-6
March 31
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Martin: Seasons 1-5
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2
Here’s everything leaving this month
It’s last call for these series and movies that are exiting stage left during the month of March.
March 1
Bee Movie
This Is Where I Leave You
March 2
Lady Bird
March 12
Miracle in Cell No. 7
March 14
The Giver
March 15
Get on Up
Savages
March 17
The Cursed
March 19
Carol
March 29
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
March 30
Jackie Brown
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3
March 31
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Black Adam
Community: Seasons 1-6
Hoarders: Season 12
It’s Complicated
Justice League
Little Fockers
Man Like Mobeen: Seasons 1-3
Man of Steel
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
My Best Friend’s Wedding
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Bird
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Flower
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Wind
Shazam!
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Suicide Squad
The Suicide Squad
Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman 1984
Netflix is delivering the goods this month, and we’re excited for a reason to curl up under a blanket and temporarily forget that winter exists. We foresee a Hunger Games marathon in the future!
