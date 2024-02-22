Everything Coming to Netflix in March 2024

As February comes to a not-so-thrilling conclusion, we’re already looking ahead to the entertainment goodies in store for us in March. As usual, Netflix comes in hot with tons of new original content, from comedy specials to documentaries and literally everything in between.

We’re mapping out our must-sees, including the Kenyan original series Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre, Adam Sandler’s Spaceman, The Gentlemen, and another season of Girls5Eva.

We’re also bidding adieu to some excellent films and shows that are leaving Netflix in March. Try to save some room in your viewing schedule to watch This Is Where I Leave You and Carol before they disappear, and don’t forget that before she made Barbie, Greta Gerwig made the delightful Lady Bird. Here’s what else we can look forward to watching in March!

March 1

Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre – Netflix Original Series

(Netflix)

This brand new Nigerian series stars Kunle Remi as Saro, a traveler tasked with carrying out a difficult and dangerous mission. This four-part series is the sequel to the award-winning Netflix original movie Anikulapo.

Blood & Water: Season 4 – Netflix Original Series

Furies – Netflix Original Series

Maamla Legal Hai – Netflix Original Series

My Name Is Loh Kiwan – Netflix Original Film

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7 – Netflix Original Series

Spaceman – Netflix Original Film

(Netflix)

Adam Sandler’s latest Netflix movie transports him to outer space as Jakub, a lonely astronaut with relationship trouble that he’s not sure is real, or just in his head. He’s also carrying on long conversations with a mysterious creature (voiced by Paul Dano) he finds hiding in his ship, further blurring the lines between reality and fantasy.

You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack – Netflix Original Film

2012

The Amazing Spider-Man

Andrew Garfield takes the lead as your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man in this 2012 reboot.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

21 Bridges

A Madea Family Funeral

Beverly Hills Ninja

Bonnie & Clyde

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway star as fugitive lovers on the run in this 1967 classic neo-noir crime film.

Devil in a Blue Dress

The Disaster Artist

The Disaster Artist follows aspiring filmmaker (and certified weirdo) Tommy Wiseau (James Franco, who also directed) as he and his friend make one of the worst films in history (now a cult classic), The Room.

Dumb and Dumber

Fear

The Gift

Godzilla (2014)

The Jamie Foxx Show: Seasons 1-5

Love & Basketball

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Out of Africa

A classic film starring Robert Redford and Meryl Streep as lovers from two different worlds in 20th-century colonial Kenya.

Step Brothers

Tammy

Think Like a Man

Think Like a Man Too

Vampires

Yesterday

This adorable musical comedy stars Himesh Patel as Jack Malik, an unsuccessful songwriter who wakes up one day and realizes he’s the only person on the planet who knows who The Beatles are.

March 3

The Netflix Slam – Netflix Live event

The streamer dips a toe into live sports by hosting this live tennis exhibition between Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal.

March 4

Hot Wheels Let’s Race – Netflix family

The Resident: Seasons 1-6

March 5

Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda – Netflix Comedy

(Netflix)

Hannah Gadsby is an award-winning stand up comedian, so when they decide to curate a global comedy special starring “the world’s funniest genderqueer comedians,” we know we’re in for a great time! This special was recorded at Alexandra Palace Theatre in London and features ALOK, Chloe Petts, DeAnne Smith, Asha Ward, Jes Tom, Mx. Dahlia Belle, and Krishna Istha.

March 6

Full Swing: Season 2 – Netflix Original Documentary

The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping – Netflix Original Documentary

Supersex – Netflix Original Series

March 7

The Gentlemen – Netflix Original Series

(Netflix)

Theo James (The White Lotus, Divergent) stars as Eddie, a rich young man who inherits his family’s estate and discovers it’s a front for a massive weed farm. This 8-episode series was created by Guy Ritchie based on his 2019 film of the same name.

I Am Woman

Pokémon Horizons: The Series (JP) – Netflix Family

The Signal – Netflix Original Series

March 8

Blown Away: Season 4 – Netflix Original Series

Damsel – Netflix Original Film

March 9

Queen of Tears – Netflix Original Series

March 11

CoComelon: Season 10

Young Royals: Season 3 – Netflix Original Series

March 12

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 4

Steve Treviño: Simple Man – Netflix Comedy

Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War – Netflix Documentary

March 13

Bandits – Netflix Original Series

March 14

24 Hours with Gaspar – Netflix Original Film

Art of Love – Netflix Original Film

Girls5eva: Seasons 1-2 – Netflix Original Series

This Tina Fey and Robert Carlock-led sitcom delivers lots of laughs as they follow a former girl group who reunite in their middle age.

Girls5eva: Season 3 – Netflix Original Series

(Netflix)

Season 3 promises to be epic!

Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is A Lie – Netflix Comedy

March 15

Chicken Nugget – Netflix Original Series

Irish Wish – Netflix Original Film

Lindsay Lohan returns to the small screen as Maddie, a girl who makes a wish on an ancient stone in Ireland and wakes up engaged to her dream man.

Iron Reign – Netflix Original Series

Murder Mubarak – Netflix Original Film

The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare – Netflix Original Documentary

March 17

30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner

30 for 30: Survive and Advance

30 for 30: The Fab Five

March 18

Love & Hip Hop New York: Season 1-2

Young Royals: Season 3 – Netflix Original Series

Young Royals Forever – Netflix Original Documentary

March 19

Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership – Netflix Original Comedy

Forever Queens: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

Physical:100: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

March 20

Bodies Bodies Bodies

March 21

3 Body Problem – Netflix Original Series

March 22

Buying Beverly Hills: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

The Casagrandes Movie – Netflix Family

El Paseo 7

On The Line

SHIRLEY – Netflix Original Film

(Netflix)

This original film stars Regina King as Shirley Chisholm, a political icon who ran for president of the United States back in 1972.

March 25

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 9 – Netflix Family

March 26

Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns – Netflix Original Comedy

March 27

The Believers – Netflix Original Series

The Conners: Seasons 1-5

No Pressure – Netflix Original Film

Rest In Peace – Netflix Original Film

Testament: The Story of Moses – Netflix Original Documentary

March 29

The Beautiful Game – Netflix Original Film

Heart of the Hunter – Netflix Original Film

Is It Cake?: Season 3 – Netflix Original Series

The Wages of Fear – Netflix Original Film

March 30

Vikings: Seasons 1-6

March 31

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Martin: Seasons 1-5

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2

Here’s everything leaving this month

It’s last call for these series and movies that are exiting stage left during the month of March.

March 1

Bee Movie

This Is Where I Leave You

March 2

Lady Bird

March 12

Miracle in Cell No. 7

March 14

The Giver

March 15

Get on Up

Savages

March 17

The Cursed

March 19

Carol

March 29

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

March 30

Jackie Brown

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3

March 31

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Black Adam

Community: Seasons 1-6

Hoarders: Season 12

It’s Complicated

Justice League

Little Fockers

Man Like Mobeen: Seasons 1-3

Man of Steel

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Bird

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Flower

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Wind

Shazam!

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman 1984

Netflix is delivering the goods this month, and we’re excited for a reason to curl up under a blanket and temporarily forget that winter exists. We foresee a Hunger Games marathon in the future!

(featured image: Netflix)

