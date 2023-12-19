Adam Sandler Shows His Serious Side Again in New Netflix Film ‘Spaceman’

Move over, Little Nicky! Adam Sandler is setting aside his usual funny voices and over-the-top caricatures in favor of a more introspective role in the upcoming sci-fi drama Spaceman. This is the latest in Sandler’s long run of Netflix movies, and it appears the actor will turn in a serious performance more akin to his turn in Hustlers and Uncut Gems than, say, Leo.

What’s Spaceman about?

Spaceman was written by Colby Day based on a 2017 novel Spaceman of Bohemia by Jaroslav Kalfař. The Czech Republic author started this novel as a short story for a college project. It follows Jakub, an astronaut who is six months into a solo space mission when he realizes his wife back on Earth, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), might not be waiting for him when he returns. As he explores the solar system and ponders what went wrong with his marriage, Jakub starts an unlikely relationship with a mysterious alien creature called Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano). This creature (found hiding in the hull of his spacecraft) tries to help Jakub with his relationship with Lenka while also showing him greater truths about himself … and, presumably, humanity’s place in the universe.

This is definitely not your typical goofy Sandler movie! Here’s the first-look trailer from Netflix:

Who’s in the cast and crew?

Spaceman was directed by Johan Renck, the award-winning Swedish director of television, film, and music videos. He’s most famous for directing the HBO miniseries Chernobyl. Renck told Netflix that his intention with Spaceman is to show audiences a different side of Sandler.

“I really wanted to have a performance from him that had nothing to do with the Adam Sandler we all know,” he said. “I don’t think people understand how [although] he may come across as funny and sweet and all that, he’s very intelligent, really smart, profound.”

While much of the movie’s action features a solo Sandler and the voice of the alien, Kunal Nayyar also stars as technician Peter and Isabella Rossellini appears as Commissioner Tuma. Filming the zero gravity scenes in Spaceman was no easy feat and included long periods of hanging from wires on a soundstage to simulate the gravity-free environment inside Jakub’s spaceship. Renck called shooting these scenes “tremendously uncomfortable,” and praised Sandler for not letting it get in the way of his performance.

The author is pleased with the adaptation

Netflix is being tight-lipped with details, but author Kalfař said he has seen Spaceman twice already and was “completely blown away.”

“I think all the people out there who love weird things and weird art will hopefully be delighted by it,” he said.

You had us at loving “weird things and weird art!” We’re looking forward to watching Sandler’s Gravity moment, aren’t you? Spaceman premieres on Netflix on March 1, 2024.

(featured image: Netflix)

