‘Girls5Eva’ Drops First Trailer for Season 3

If you like hilarious women and early 2000s pop music, then have I got the show for you. Girls5Eva is FINALLY back for a third season! It feels like we’ve been waiting 5eva (‘cuz forever’s too short!) since 2022’s season 2 finale on Peacock. The streamer canceled the series, but luckily for us, Netflix swept in to pick the show up for a third season.

The series follows Girls5eva, an early 2000s one-hit wonder girl group that finds themselves back in the spotlight when their music is featured on a hit rap track 20 years later. Band members Dawn (Sara Bareilles), Wickie (Renée Elise Goldsberry), Summer (Busy Philipps), and Gloria (Paula Pell) reunite to see if they can recapture the nostalgic magic.

The first season focused on the group reuniting and rediscovering their love of music. The second season saw Girls5Eva in the recording studio producing their new album, Returnity. Now they’re ready to tour, except for one little problem: Dawn is pregnant. Oh, and they haven’t toured in 20-something years.

The series excels at lampooning late ’90s and early 2000s culture, as seen in the trailer’s Blue Crush joke. Was this series concocted in a lab just for millennials? Seems likely. Season 3 sees the group performing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Wickie trying to launch her reality series, Wickie’s World. The trailer features plenty of flashbacks, including one of Sara Bareilles pop-n-locking.

The series was created by Meredith Scardino (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and is executive produced by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, the brilliant minds behind 30 Rock and Kimmy Schmidt. If you love the breakneck hilarity of Fey’s work, then Girls5eva is a must-watch.

Season 3 of Girls5Eva premieres on Netflix on March 14.

(featured image: Emily V Aragones/Netflix)

