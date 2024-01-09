10 Funny Stand-Ups You Can Stream Right Now That Aren’t Dave Chappelle

Television is literally brimming with funny stand-up comedy specials performed by smart, clever people, and literally none of them use their act to constantly beat a dead horse with transphobic, racist, and ableist remarks. I’m talking, of course, about Dave Chappelle’s newest Netflix special, The Dreamer, which was released on New Year’s Eve 2023.

Save yourself 56 minutes and pass on The Dreamer

I watched The Dreamer just to make sure it’s as tragically narrow-minded as I expected it to be, but it was worse than I feared. Chappelle is not sorry; in fact, he’s doubling down on his vitriolic views every time he steps on stage. In this special, he makes a few groan-worthy transphobic “jokes” before mocking the disabled community because “They’re not as organized as the gays.”

“I love punching down,” he admits. Later, his usual sexism and toxic masculinity are also on full display, leading him further and further away from the intelligent work he produced back in his heyday. It’s sad to see how far Chappelle has fallen, but watching his special made me think about all of the excellent comedians out there managing to poke fun at life without being mean, and without spouting hateful and potentially dangerous talking points against any one faction of people. Please, do the world a favor and watch the following streaming stand-up specials instead of Chappelle’s.

Ali Wong, Hard Knock Wife (2018)

(Netflix)

Long before she was an award-winning actress (she just made history at the Golden Globes for her performance in Beef), Ali Wong was a sought-after comedy writer who owned the stage. Baby Cobra was her first Netflix special in 2016, but I love the newfound vim and vigor she displays while performing Hard knock Wife in 2018. Wong’s fearless takes on motherhood, marriage, and traditional gender roles are refreshing, and her delivery is always as fierce as the animal-print dresses she favors.

Hard Knock Wife is streaming on Netflix.

Nate Bargatze, Hello World (2023)

(Amazon Studios)

Sometimes, we just need a little bit of “nice.” Nate Bargatze fits that bill, telling easygoing and relatable jokes about family, parenting, leisurely pursuits, and what it’s like being a regular guy just trying to get through the day. Hello World is the comedian’s first special for Amazon and it was a smash it, drawing in 2.9 million viewers in the first month online and dislodging fellow comedian Jim Gaffigan’s Quality Time special from the top spot.

Hello World is now streaming on Prime Video. If you don’t have Amazon, Bargatze’s 2019 special The Tennessee Kid and 2021’s The Greatest Average American are both streaming on Netflix.

Gary Gulman, Born on 3rd Base (2024)

(Max)

Gary Gulman is the anti-Dave Chappelle. Both men are in their early 50s, and both have worked their way up the entertainment ladder for most of their adult lives. The difference is that Chappelle uses his stature and fame to disparage and cause pain to others, whereas Gulman uses his work to point out the glaring inequality between America’s rich and poor.

Gulman grew up in poverty, so he offers a unique insight into what it means for the government to “invest” in its people in the form of assistance programs like welfare. His delivery is delightfully understated, but the punchlines are carefully constructed to skewer right wing talking points in the kindest, most compassionate way. Trust me when I say that his latest hour of comedy, Born on 3rd Base, will fly by, and better yet, you won’t hate yourself after watching it.

Born on 3rd Base is streaming on Max. If you don’t have Max, Gulman’s 2016 special It’s About Time is on Netflix.

Wanda Sykes, I’m an Entertainer (2023)

(Netflix)

Wanda Sykes has always been a whip-smart comedian with some of the best one-liners in the business. In this follow-up to her first Netflix special, Not Normal, Sykes delves into reality television, casual racism, and yes, politics. She also addresses differences between the generations, and how it feels to be a liberal Black lesbian in MAGA America. (Spoiler alert: terrifying!)

I’m an Entertainer is streaming on Netflix

Sheng Wang, Sweet and Juicy (2022)

(Netflix)

Taiwanese American Sheng Wang knows a secret: you don’t have to be mean to be funny. With a droll delivery reminiscent of the late Mitch Hedberg, Wang weaves stories that entertain and amuse. From 2015 to 2018, he was a staff writer for the ABC sitcom Fresh Off the Boat. His Netflix special also marks Ali Wong’s debut producing and directing experience. Whether it’s his take on working a 9 to 5 job (“The best thing about an office job is … you can print”) or hitting middle age and suddenly being okay with buying pants from Costco, there’s a joke here for everyone.

Sweet and Juicy is streaming on Netflix.

Taylor Tomlinson, Look at You (2022)

(Netflix)

Taylor Tomlinson is about to become one of the few female late night show hosts, and we’re looking forward to hearing more of her fresh takes on life in today’s world. Until then, both of her Netflix specials are worth watching, particularly 2022’s Look at You. The show features personal material about her mother’s death and her own mental health, yet she manages to keep even the darkest subjects light with her sunny and wry delivery.

Netflix ordered two more specials for the coming years. The first will arrive in 2024, right around the time when she turns 30. Should be interesting! Both Quarter-Life Crisis and Look at You are streaming on Netflix.

Hannah Gadsby, Something Special (2023)

(Netflix)

How do you top one of the most talked-about comedic specials of the decade? Just like this.

Australian comic Hannah Gadsby won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special and a Peabody Award for their first Netflix special, Nanette. That special was about serious issues: the laws surrounding same-sex marriage in Australia, as well as Gadsby’s own autism diagnosis. Although the comic publicly declared their intention to quit comedy after Nanette, the show was such a huge hit that Gadsby did come back with more fun.

Something Special contains lighter fare, but anything told in Gadsby’s dry, conversational manner is a winner in my book. Watch them both on Netflix.

Mike Birbiglia, The Old Man and The Pool (2023)

(Netflix)

It’s not easy getting older, just ask Mike Birbiglia! On second thought, you don’t have to ask—he’ll tell you.

Birbiglia has quite a few comedy shows on Netflix, but The Old Man and The Pool was filmed during the show’s live run on Broadway. He also took the show across the pond to London’s West End in the fall of 2023. Like his previous specials, this one examines the usual married life and parenthood realms, but the main point is about aging and illness. One minute you’re healthy, the next minute you’ve got three doctors on speed dial. It happens fast, and sometimes we just need to laugh about it.

Watch this professional storyteller work his magic on Netflix.

Trevor Noah, Where Was I (2023)

Trevor Noah wrapped up his gig hosting The Daily Show in 2022,and he wasted no time releasing a Netflix special called I Wish You Would in 2022. Then, he went away for a while … but where?

The 2023 special Where Was I answers that question, and more. It turns out Noah spent a lot of time traveling the world, and he has tons of hilarious observations to share about his experiences. His stories about rubbing elbows with Germans and Parisians have me searching for cheap airfare, and spark hope that he’ll write another book about his travels. In the meantime, stream Where Was I on Netflix, and don’t forget to watch Noah host the 2024 Grammy Awards for the fourth time, on February 4, 2024.

Hannibal Buress, Comedy Camisado (2016)

(Netflix)

I can’t get enough of Hannibal Buress’s laid-back attitude. In this special, he chats easily about how laser correction surgery left him “like Milhouse from The Simpsons looks without his glasses,” having to show I.D. to someone half his age, and standard fare like his career and getting older. He’s always relatable and friendly, and even when he’s making a point, he’s not a jerk about it. (Chappelle, please take note!) Comedy Camisado is now streaming on Netflix.

Being cruel in comedy is a choice, and life is too short to give our time and support to someone who is so full of hate. Thankfully what we watch is also our choice, so choose wisely!

(featured image: Netflix)

