Everyone’s Favorite Amateur Sleuth Returns! ‘Father Brown’ Season 12 Is Filming Now

Father Brown is returning for another landmark season. Having been on the air for over a decade now, Father Brown is showing no signs of slowing down, with filming for season 12 currently underway and the BBC having just confirmed that the show will also return for season 13. Happy days!

Father Brown stars Mark Williams as the titular priest, who, in his remarkably crime-riddled area of the gorgeous Cotswolds, solves various thefts, murders, and other rather serious crimes with the help of his friends and the local constabulary. Father Brown is one of the coziest, most heartfelt, and breezy British crime drama series currently on offer, so if you’re looking for something to watch in that vein, it’s certainly a title worth putting on your list.

Though the BBC has yet to reveal an official release date for Father Brown’s twelfth season, the last five seasons of the show have all premiered in January as a fun way to kick off the new year, so we think it’s safe to assume that Father Brown season 12 is likely to air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in January 2025. However, any unplanned production delays or other unforeseen circumstances could still affect this release window. In the U.S., all episodes of Father Brown are available to watch on BritBox.

Here’s what we know about Father Brown season 12

Father Brown’s season 11 finale dropped quite the bombshell: Chief Inspector Sullivan asked Father Brown’s friend, Mrs. Devine, to marry him. It’s been confirmed that season 12 will continue this storyline. As revealed by the BBC, Kembleford’s residents are more than excited about the upcoming nuptials, but the sudden arrival of Sullivan’s father will throw the wedding preparations into chaos. Let’s just hope they make it down the aisle at all.

Additionally, the BBC has hinted at some of Father Brown season 12’s other upcoming storylines, including an appearance by Father Brown’s biggest fan, a playwright named Father Lindsey, and a deadly new nemesis. New cases will include death at a medieval Tudor-era battle re-enactment, a murder for which Mrs. Devine is the chief suspect (how will Sullivan handle that?), and Brenda participating in a ballroom dancing competition.

While having to deal with all of that drama, Father Brown will also be given a highly classified mission by a visiting Cardinal from the Vatican, and as a result, Father Brown is going to need all the help he can get. Enter Flambeau (John Light), Father Brown’s first and most devious nemesis—though, at this point, they’re more like best frenemies—to help him solve the mystery. Flambeau is one of the most fun and compelling characters on the show, so any episode with him in it is always a win in my book.

Returning cast members for Father Brown season 12 include Mark Williams as Father Brown, Tom Chambers as Chief Inspector Sullivan, Claudie Blakley as Mrs Devine, Ruby-May Martinwood as Brenda, and John Burton as Sergeant Goodfellow.

Don’t worry, everyone—we’ll be back in Kembleford before we know it.

