‘Towards Zero’: Get ready for another glamorous, sun-drenched Agatha Christie adaptation

Will the BBC ever run out of Agatha Christie stories to adapt? It’s unlikely, as the eminent murder-mystery writer penned over 75 detective novels in her lifetime, and there are countless interpretations still to be seen on screen. This includes Towards Zero, the BBC and BritBox’s upcoming three-episode miniseries.

Towards Zero follows in the footsteps of last year’s Christie hit Murder Is Easy, which was one of the most-watched shows in the U.K. in 2023, averaging over 7 million viewers for both episodes. Towards Zero has a lot to live up to, then, but with this cast and this story, it’s undoubtedly up to the challenge.

What is Towards Zero about?

Based on Agatha Christie’s novel of the same name, Towards Zero sees celebrity exes Nevile and Audrey Strange make the confounding decision to spend the summer of 1936 in Gull’s Point, England. Not only is Gull’s Point their childhood home, but it is also home to Nevile’s aunt’s massive coastal estate. Murder, money, and mayhem are on the horizon. Isn’t that just classic Christie?

The BBC’s official synopsis reads as follows:

“With unfinished business between the former childhood sweethearts [Nevile and Audrey], plus the presence of Nevile’s new wife Kay, tensions are running high. Add to this a long-suffering lady’s companion, a mysterious gentleman’s valet, an exiled cousin with a grudge, a venerable family lawyer, an inquisitive orphan and a French con man, and soon there will be murder. A troubled detective must rediscover his purpose to untangle a toxic web of jealousy, deceit and dysfunction. Can he solve the crime before another victim meets their death?”

Towards Zero’s cast list is stacked

Honestly, you might be tempted to watch Towards Zero for the cast alone. Some of these names are unreal!

Not only is THE Anjelica Huston playing family matriarch Lady Tressilian, but she will be joined by Matthew Rhys, who will portray Inspector Leach, and Oliver Jackson-Cohen, who will play famous British tennis star Nevile Strange. The cast also includes Ella Lily Hyland as Nevile’s ex-wife Audrey, Mimi Keene as his new wife Kay, Clarke Peters as Mr Treves, Anjana Vasan as Mary Aldin, and Jack Farthing as Thomas Royde. Additional cast members include Jackie Clune, Grace Doherty, Khalil Gharbia, and Adam Hugill.

Towards Zero will consist of three hour-long episodes, set to premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the U.K. and on BritBox in the U.S. and Canada next year. An exact release date has yet to be confirmed. It was filmed on location in and around Bristol and the Devon coast, so get ready for some serious summer heat and a few fancy beach soirees. Oh, and a trip to Wimbledon!

