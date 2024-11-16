Every Hallmark Christmas movie release date in order for the rest of 2024

It’s the most wonderful time of year again, so grab your cup of hot chocolate and get cozied up on the couch with your favorite Christmas pajamas to watch all the Hallmark Christmas movies this holiday season!
Hallmark got into the Christmas spirit before Halloween (and Thanksgiving) even began because the channel’s “Countdown to Christmas” started on October 18–talk about excited! Keep reading, because we have a list of all the upcoming premieres that will happen every week on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night for the rest of the year. Hint: Some days will have TWO premieres!
Hallmark Christmas movie release dates in order
Nov. 16 – Jingle Bell Run
- Starring: Ashley Williams and Andrew Walker
- Plot: Avery and Wes are paired together to compete in a holiday race across America. The two struggle through themed challenges but ultimately find love in the chaos.
Nov. 17 – Confessions of a Christmas Letter
- Starring: Angela Kinsey and Alec Santos
- Plot: Settie Rose enters her town’s holiday letter-writing contest but hires struggling novelist Juan to craft the perfect letter, fabricating her family story to make it seem better than it is, only for Settie to realize her family story doesn’t need to be full of lies.
Nov. 22 – Christmas on Call
- Starring: Sara Canning and Ser’Darius Blain
- Plot: Hannah Michael struggles to juggle her demanding job as an emergency room doctor and a new budding romance with EMT Wes Sullivan in the days leading up to Christmas.
Nov. 23 – Three Wiser Men and a Boy
- Starring: Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Margaret Colin
- Plot: Brothers Luke, Taylor, and Stephan are in for a chaotic holiday season when the school musical director quits. They are forced to help Luke’s son Thomas with the musical, all while dealing with family drama on the side.
Nov. 24 – To Have and to Holiday
- Starring: Madeleine Arthur, Robert Bazzocchi and Eric Close
- Plot: Celeste and Jason get engaged after just a few months of dating. Her father and the couple’s soon-to-be officiant, Pastor Mark, insist on putting them through a pre-wedding “boot camp” filled with Christmas-themed challenges.
Nov. 28 – Debbie Macomber’s Joyful Mrs. Miracle
- Starring: Rachel Boston, Pascal Lamothe-Kipnes, Tanner Novlan, Matthew James Dowden and Max Lloyd-Jones
- Plot: The film follows three siblings who return to their childhood home for Christmas to decide who will inherit their family’s real estate empire.
Nov. 29 – A ’90s Christmas
- Starring: Eva Bourne, Chandler Massey, Katherine Barrell and Alex Hook
- Plot: Lucy Miller gets transported back to Christmas Eve 1999, where she relives the holiday with her mom, sister, best friend, and high school crush, giving her a second chance to understand where her relationships went wrong.
Nov. 29 – Deck the Walls
- Starring: Ashley Greene, Wes Brown and Danny Pellegrino
- Plot: Chicago-based interior designer Rose is dealing with her brother Sal who is responsible for a Christmas Charity House Flip back in their suburban Ohio hometown. Things don’t go as planned for the house flip, but Rose may have found herself love along the way.
Nov. 30 – Believe in Christmas
- Starring: Meghan Ory and John Reardon
- Plot: Beatrice joins her best friend on an enchanting Christmasland experience. She meets a charming stranger named Ethan and becomes skeptical about what is real or what is just a part of the magical Christmas experience.
Nov. 30 – Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story
- Starring: Hunter King and Tyler Hynes
- Plot: Chiefs superfan Alana attempts to win the Fan of the Year Award as a Christmas gift for her family, but things take a turn as she falls in love with someone in the Chiefs front office along the way.
Dec. 1 – The Finnish Line
- Starring: Kim Matula, Beau Mirchoff and Nichole Sakura
- Plot: Anya follows in her father’s footsteps after he passed away and gets involved in dog sled racing. She heads to Finland to participate in the 40th annual Joulurauha race, her father’s final race, where he fell short of victory. She faces her father’s rival and faces challenges during her journey.
Dec. 1 – The Christmas Quest
- Starring: Lacey Chabert and Kristoffer Polaha
- Plot: An archaeologist and her ex-husband are sent to Iceland at Christmas to search for a legendary treasure.
Dec. 6 – Private Princess Christmas
- Starring: Ali Skovbye, Derek Klena and Erica Durance.
- Plot: After failing in her royal duties, Princess Violet is sent to an American leadership training program where she makes an unexpected connection with the stoic instructor, Captain Ryan.
Dec. 7 – Sugarplummed
- Starring: Maggie Lawson and Janel Parrish
- Plot: Emily is granted a Christmas wish by Sugarplum, but her wishes start to backfire, leaving Emily confused about what a magical Christmas really looks like.
Dec. 8 – Leah’s Perfect Gift
- Starring: Emily Arlook, Evan Roderick and Barbara Niven
- Plot: Leah Meyer has always wanted to celebrate Christmas, though she never was able to because her family is Jewish. Until one year, when she gets invited to celebrate the holiday with her boyfriend, she quickly discovers it isn’t all that it seems when trying to fit in with his uptight family.
Dec. 13 – Hanukkah on the Rocks
- Starring: Stacey Farber, Daren Kagasoff and Marc Summers
- Plot: Tory finds herself lost during the holiday season after unexpectedly losing the job she’s dedicated years to. She finds herself in an old town bar with quirky locals who help her embrace a newfound sense of belonging.
Dec. 14 – The Santa Class
- Starring: Kimberley Sustad and Benjamin Ayres
- Plot: Kate North takes over her father’s once acclaimed and now struggling Santa School when she and her co-worker, Dan, discover who the real Santa Claus is. He lost his memory and Kate and Dan set out on a mission to help him get it back.
Dec. 15 – Following Yonder Star
- Starring: Brooke D’Orsay and John Brotherton.
- Plot: A former television star waits out a scandal in Vermont. She becomes close with the innkeeper and his daughter while she helps him direct the local children’s Christmas pageant.
Dec. 21 – Happy Howlidays
- Starring: Jessica Lowndes, “opposite the to-be-announced winner of ‘Finding Mr. Christmas,’ a Hallmark reality show.”
- Plot: A lonely webpage editor for the Seattle Tourism Board finds herself unexpectedly navigating the holidays alone. As the only one working, she’s drawn into an unusual encounter when she comes across a stray dog.
Published: Nov 16, 2024 07:21 am