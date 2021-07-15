“What Is Your Favorite Trope and Why Is It This One?”

Whether it be TV shows, movies, or books, if there’s found family around, then I’m down. I’m especially interested if it’s a story where the characters start out as enemies, and through trials, mishaps, and plenty of tribulations, they find out that they have more in common than they initially thought. Reluctantly, they let that spark flourish between them. It isn’t easy, working or being around this person who has been your enemy for ages, but there comes a point where the walls come down and they really give each other a chance. And before you know it, these once enemies are family and nothing can tear them apart.

But what exactly makes such a trope compelling? Firstly, it allows the writers, creators, and fans to explore uncharted territories when it comes to relationships. In turn, we get to see what kind of people these characters are, what matters to them, and what they value in those around them. It also acts as a sort of self-reflection in a manner of speaking, because no matter what some people say, blood isn’t necessarily thicker than water. We can choose our families, and watching these characters explore who they are together, before becoming a family unit, feels relatable.

Enemies-to-found-family also allows us to explore different dynamics, understand new perspectives, and test bonds that are already there between you and your now closest allies. Sometimes, the union of different dynamics leads to the enemies-to-friends-to-lovers trope. You see that in Emma and Hook from Once Upon a Time, Leslie and Ben from Parks and Recreation, and Max and Kyle from Living Single. But sometimes it just leads to a found family that can stand the test of time, drama, and creative writing in the form of Kuzco and Pacha in The Emperor’s New Groove, Catra and the Best Friends Squad on She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, or any show on The CW.

What brought up this whole rant about enemies to found family? The following tweet did!

what’s your favorite trope and why is it this one pic.twitter.com/RV0aFWnMcM — small gold dragon🌙 Noor! (@nimblenoor) July 13, 2021

And the internet did what it does best and started throwing down examples I didn’t even think about, from Teen Wolf to The Owl House! What enemies-to-found-family-dynamics do you love? Let me know!

Maybe this count (I have make the two first games) pic.twitter.com/dWddqZrlNM — Shaka (@Cypri2015) July 15, 2021

theo and scott in season 6 of teen wolf >>>> also theo and liam’s bickering like brothers is so adorable to me🥺 https://t.co/VcO9AuhfQe — illumi’s dirty needle ☽ (@90sBellaDonna) July 14, 2021

…said Glimmer to, like, every single princess in the series. pic.twitter.com/4nfIVKkK3s — Erin Brown is comprised of candy corn (@BabbleBrown) July 14, 2021

The plot of at least the first several seasons of Vampire Diaries is just this trope on repeat, but also the found family is messy as fuck. https://t.co/rHzFnYB7aK — Gourmet Cisgender Life Partner (@theskywasnohelp) July 14, 2021

