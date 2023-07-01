Elon Musk Somehow Makes Twitter Even Worse by Limiting Tweets We Can Read
Twitter owner and C+ Tony Stark Elon Musk has found a new and inventive way to make Twitter even worse! The Tesla and SpaceX founder took to Twitter to announce a limit on the number of tweets users can read. And because nothing Musk does is without some sort of built-in hierarchy (gotta put those poors in their place!), those who pay $8 a month will have access to more tweets than us simple unverified pleebs. Musk tweeted, “To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits: – Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day – Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day – New unverified accounts to 300/day.”
It’s like Musk is actively discouraging folks from using his flailing site. This is the latest step in his seemingly endless plan to ruin Twitter, which includes banning accounts that mock him (so much for free speech!) and delegitimizing the site’s verification system to hilarious results. And don’t forget the unbanning of various white supremacist accounts in the name of free speech. But making the site wholly unusable? Masterful gambit, sir. Many took to Twitter to mock the latest company fail:
$44 billion dollars is not simply a life-changing amount of money. It’s a global-changing number, the kind that can reverse the fortunes of nations or fund medical breakthroughs. It’s an amount that could solve world hunger 7 times over. But why do any of those things to better humanity and ease world suffering when you can simply buy a social media platform and watch that money burn?
(featured image: Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
