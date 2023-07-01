Elon Musk Somehow Makes Twitter Even Worse by Limiting Tweets We Can Read

Twitter owner and C+ Tony Stark Elon Musk has found a new and inventive way to make Twitter even worse! The Tesla and SpaceX founder took to Twitter to announce a limit on the number of tweets users can read. And because nothing Musk does is without some sort of built-in hierarchy (gotta put those poors in their place!), those who pay $8 a month will have access to more tweets than us simple unverified pleebs. Musk tweeted, “To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits: – Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day – Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day – New unverified accounts to 300/day.”

It’s like Musk is actively discouraging folks from using his flailing site. This is the latest step in his seemingly endless plan to ruin Twitter, which includes banning accounts that mock him (so much for free speech!) and delegitimizing the site’s verification system to hilarious results. And don’t forget the unbanning of various white supremacist accounts in the name of free speech. But making the site wholly unusable? Masterful gambit, sir. Many took to Twitter to mock the latest company fail:

limiting ppl to only being able to read 600 tweets per day makes readng trends impossible. imagine how many tweets you scroll past while looking at a trend.



rip twitter. — ℓყรɓεƭɦ ( @sloanefragment.bsky.social ) (@SloaneFragment) July 1, 2023

checks timeline: "rate limit exceeded"



checks search tab: "rate limit exceeded"



checks someone’s profile: "rate limit exceeded"



i check my own profile: "rate limit exceeded" #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/Sg9GNrgMjw — ً (@tylerduran21) July 1, 2023

BREAKING: Twitter



Rate Limit Exceeded #TwitterDown

My Twitter

Did Twitter



Just more compelling trending topics to pair with the spiking hate speech to entice advertisers to come back and spend their money. pic.twitter.com/jGaqSlORj2 — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) July 1, 2023

Twitter ever since Elon Musk bought it https://t.co/1Tz6doOrKf pic.twitter.com/bJMzyOwPh3 — trace (@tracedontmiss) July 1, 2023

Data scraping is not something you can measure, so there’s no way for you to “address extreme levels of it,” and the only person truly capable of system manipulation on Twitter is YOU @elonmusk. This will fail epically like everything else you’ve tried to increase verified users. pic.twitter.com/UB4B7vlywE — Andrew Wortman ? (@AmoneyResists) July 1, 2023

That I can’t even see this post and had to read it on bluesky should be the biggest, brightest red flag about the future of this rapidly sinking ship pic.twitter.com/a6TjgcVKpq — Mikaela (@FridayInHalifax) July 1, 2023

Best guess: Twitter tried to do something stupid with their API, they messed it up in a way that will take days, so Elon is doing this new “you can only read 600 posts a day” thing as a cover, and he’ll say “after hearing your feedback, we’ve reversed the policy” when it’s fixed. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) July 1, 2023

also like… this is an overwhelmingly ad supported business. and you're capping people's ability to spend time on reading stuff on this site??? this man is SO STUPID pic.twitter.com/og6wUDnRJt — Sam Haft (@SamHaft) July 1, 2023

Lol I can't believe that for like the third or fourth time in my life a rich guy swooped in and destroyed a website I like bc he didn't like how the people on it were talking about him. And I'm supposed to root for this? These are our kings? https://t.co/qWQLtoFYoV — AVC (@annevclark) July 1, 2023

Elon to Twitter users: pic.twitter.com/nCy5Z8w2XV — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) July 1, 2023

that dude limited views on a website he's trying to sell advertisements on. don't ever tell me he's a business genius ever again. — frank bullitt (@the_blueprint) July 1, 2023

So Elon is limiting how much we can use his product? How will that raise revenue and encourage advertising exactly? — Dr. Mia Brett (@QueenMab87) July 1, 2023

$44 billion dollars is not simply a life-changing amount of money. It’s a global-changing number, the kind that can reverse the fortunes of nations or fund medical breakthroughs. It’s an amount that could solve world hunger 7 times over. But why do any of those things to better humanity and ease world suffering when you can simply buy a social media platform and watch that money burn?

