Elon Musk’s Twitter Restores the Worst Extremists’ Accounts While He Whines About Fleeing Advertisers
Oh no, it's the Consequences of Your Own Actions
We already knew that Elon Musk’s Twitter would be the Wild West. And much like the Wild West, Twitter is turning into a safe haven for white supremacists and fascists who claim to like freedom but just enjoy being able to harass others.
Tens of thousands of QAnon accounts that were banned after the January 6th attempted coup have been restored by Musk’s Twitter; many are already using the platform to promote right-wing events and conspiracy theories, some even purchasing the Twitter Blue checkmarks to appear more official.
Musk has claimed to be “neither conventionally left nor right” but has been favoring right-wing extremists on the platform and has suspended @crimethinc and other left-wing, antifascist accounts on the request of Andy Ngo, a conservative “journalist.”
If anything, Musk appears to be personally restoring the accounts of some right-wing extremists and influencers like Carl Benjamin, a British YouTuber and failed politician who was kicked off the platform for bizarre comments about the sexual abuse of young boys.
Hilariously, this comes simultaneously as Musk complains about advertisers and platforms like Apple leaving the site in droves.
Fifty of the top 100 advertisers on the site have left the platform since Musk took over. Yet, instead of taking a step back and reevaluating his own strategies, he has instead chosen to lash out and accuse these companies of hating free speech—all while restoring white supremacists and banning antifascists.
Well, Elon, you like memes so much that I’ve got one for you:
I call it “An Ode to the Consequences of Your Own Actions.”
You opened up the sandbox to everyone and now that there are people pissing in it, you get mad that other kids are leaving and taking their toys with them. That’s on you, not them.
Don’t like it?
Then ban the kids pissing in the sandbox.
Free speech doesn’t mean consequence-free, for you, your platform, or anyone else.
(featured image: Lott/Getty Images, our changes)
Have a tip we should know? [email protected]