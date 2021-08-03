Doogie Howser is returning to our screens in the form of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. on Disney+. The coming-of-age dramedy is inspired by the OG series but sets its own path in guiding Lahela through her ups and downs as an M.D. She is played by Peyton Elizabeth Lee from Andi Mack and will be seen struggling with finding a balance as a 16-year-old prodigy with a career while also being a teenager trying to figure out who she is.

At her side is her mother, Dr. Clara Hannon, a supervisor of the hospital. She is joined by her doting father Benny, who “helps keep her connected to what matters most,” the free-spirited older brother Kai, her social butterfly younger brother Brian Patrick, her best friend Steph, her surfer crush of Walter, and the hospital colleagues that will no doubt side-eye a 16-year-old giving the orders and knowing what she’s doing.

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. is set in modern-day Hawai’i and is shot on location in O’ahu. Kourtney Kang, from How I Met Your Mother and Fresh off the Boat, is set as creator and executive producer. Melvin Mar, Jake Kasdan, Dayna Bochco, Jesse Bochco, Erin O’Malley, Matt Kuhn, and Justin McEwen serve as executive producers alongside Kang. Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, and has a premiere date of September 8th on Disney+.

Star Wars is joining forces with Tamagotchi to give us R2-D2 Tamagotchi’s and they need to take my money right now! (via Geeks Are Sexy)

Funko over here teasing us with The Mummy Funko Pop’s! (via Collider)

Skilled cat evades human beings while humans in the stands chanting, “MVP!” (via Twitter)

there was just a cat on the field at yankee stadium that evaded multiple groundskeepers and fans were chanting “MVP! MVP!” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/v5YgkYPmTt — Marisa Kabas (@MarisaKabas) August 3, 2021

Calvin and Hobbes ponder the question we’ve all been thinking about: Are they worthy of wielding Thor’s hammer? (via CBR.com)

Latinx Cobra Kai actor Xolo Maridueña nabbed the role of Blue Beetle and I’m here for it! (via Playlist)

HBO’s Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union delves into the life of President Barack Obama. (via EW)

