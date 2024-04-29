‘Fire Country’ Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date Confirmed

The CBS action drama Fire Country season 2 episode 8 release date is confirmed, as it will be airing on Friday, May 3, with Bode Donovan and his men continuing their adventures.

The episode will follow the events of episode 7, “A Hail Mary,” which depicted the public’s frustration against Three Rock. The episode aired on April 26, and the reason for the frustration was because of a sheriff’s murder by a deputy, which incited calls to end the program. The crew, however, goes on about the work of helping the community and dowsing fires. Genevieve uncovers some ugly truths about the people who raised her while processing the loss of her mother. Vince, on the other hand, tries to exaggerate the injuries he incurred earlier for some good PR, following Luke’s wish to shut down the operation.

Episode 8 is titled “It’s Not Over,” and the promo teases Bode’s inspirational speech about being a firefighter. The episode will feature the 22nd Annual Firefighter Ball event, with various volunteer firefighters attending it. There are only three episodes left, including this one, which is why the India Gurley-written and Gonzalo Amat-directed episode could be a key one in setting up the finale.

The show stars Max Thieriot, Kevin Alejandro, Jordan Calloway, Stephanie Arcila, Jules Latimer, Diane Farr, and Billy Burke in leading roles. Thieriot is one of the co-creators, along with Tony Phelan and Joan Rater, with Jerry Bruckheimer attached as producer. The show premiered in October 2022, getting approval for renewal for a second season in January 2023. The series was renewed for a third season in March 2024.

Fire Country follows the story of Bode Donovan, a young convict desperate to redeem himself. He volunteers and ends up joining a program that assists the California Department of Forestry and Forest Protection, also known as “Cal Fire.” He is assigned to his hometown, and his firefighting adventures alongside other inmates and firefighters form the crux of the series.

Fire Country is available to stream on Pluto TV, Paramount+, Fandango at Home, Apple TV, or Prime Video.

