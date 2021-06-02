Twitter Users Share Their Queer Awakenings Just in Time for Pride

No matter where you land in the alphabet mafia, you’ve had a gay awakening. It’s this pivotal moment where you realize that you’re not as straight as you thought you were. For some, it’s a girl you saw kicking ass and taking names while looking fabulous in a movie you watched when you were young. For others, it’s a boy who charmed his way into your heart with a smile in a TV show you were obsessed with. And for others, it’s a cartoon character that made you go, “Huh,” while swooning.

Whatever your moment may be, it’s valid, monumental, and something you’ll never forget. And it’s the reason why the following tweet got so many responses from members of the LGBTQ community during Pride Month.

in honor of pride month i think we should all share who our gay awakenings were — les (@CHLOESCLAYTON) June 1, 2021

Personally, it’ll always be The Mummy for me. And no, I’m not talking about that Tom Cruise disaster. I’m talking about the 1999 movie starring Rachel Weisz and Brendan Fraser. They were responsible for my bisexual awakening, and there was no turning back as soon as they were on my screen. But they weren’t the only ones. Oded Fehr is and will forever be a dreamboat. And he is joined by the under-appreciated Patricia Velasquez.

They were all part of a gay awakening that left me feeling like I had finally found myself. Yes, it was a movie where a mummy was resurrected and they were on a wild ride to stop him., but the fact remains that this movie was a treasure trove of queer goodness for my little heart at that time. And years later, I still count it as the turning point for who I am as a bisexual woman.

And as I grew older, I started noticing even more signs that I was queer AF. There was Nani from Lilo & Stitch, Dom (Vin Diesel) and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) from The Fast and the Furious, and Will (Orlando Bloom) and Elizabeth (Keira Knightley) in every Pirates of the Caribbean movie they did. All of them were bisexual beacons that I’ve revisited years later to only confirm that they still make me feel the way they did when I was younger.

Twitter, as expected, had plenty of answers to accompany this prompt about gay awakenings. Some were about Keira Knightley because of reasons. Others were about Naveen from The Princess and the Frog or Zuko from Avatar: The Last Airbender. And together they mark the moments we knew we were part of the LGBTQ community.

Here are some of my favorite responses:

She was my goddess for so many years. pic.twitter.com/iELOd7B1Ma — EscribiryLeer (@FromNabu) June 2, 2021

I knew something was up when I had this one on repeat pic.twitter.com/UYHup0ps4L — Paris (@felloparis) June 1, 2021

These two bitches… my loves pic.twitter.com/c7zxad1mRb — Jodie escolhendo Carro ao invés de um diploma (@e_tomboy) June 1, 2021

These pixels are the reason I am the person y’all know today https://t.co/2PJdfucQAp pic.twitter.com/0u0IHwB3NW — arya (@pixxeldream) June 2, 2021

i used to watch this movie at least once a week when i was 12, and i didn’t even know why, just thought i wanted to play soccer. turns out i hate soccer, love keira knightley tho. pic.twitter.com/YqHvs1Cu9K — marti (@martionmars) June 1, 2021

and let’s not forget them☝ pic.twitter.com/bMvjyE21cc — GAY.T.| MY BDAY ERA (@EThosie) June 1, 2021

I watched a lot of TV as a kid,,, and then I just kinda knew https://t.co/a4ta3kztPT pic.twitter.com/v1naNNpH28 — ruben (@r_brtmn) June 2, 2021

i dont even know for sure but these mfs definitely had a part in it pic.twitter.com/C7aRj1UdZm — dylan ✿ gay! (@GREATGOTHAM) June 1, 2021

Them. They’re the main culprits pic.twitter.com/QXgQhlmHFU — ◦◦ Is Live (@LunaMothWings) June 2, 2021

it was her pls someone agree pic.twitter.com/HVPDgvQXfi — FREE BRITNEY (@silverribzzz) June 1, 2021

No questions asked

These two were my obsession for most of my childhood and had me in denial for the longest time pic.twitter.com/jS9Lzo4YrK — I draw way too much (@DrawsMimi) June 1, 2021

amic* let me present to you: early 2000s animation providing for all wlw https://t.co/xoatz8ES8B pic.twitter.com/b2EEM7BPoe — marti; ️‍️‍⚧️ (@midorijpg) June 2, 2021

What show, movie, or piece of media is part of your gay awakening? Let us know in the comments!

