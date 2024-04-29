You Can’t Give Us Buck and Tommy and Then Leave Us Waiting for the Next Episode, ‘911’

Now that we had a taste of Buck and Tommy, fans want more! Meaning we want to know when 911 will be back with a new episode. Episode 5 aired back on April 11, and since then, we have been sitting and hoping each week to return to our rescue team.

Episode 4 of the season gave us Buck (Oliver Stark) and Tommy (Lou Ferrigno Jr.) kissing, and then in episode 5, we watched as Buck told Eddie (Ryan Guzman) that he went on a date. And then nothing. We have had to wait since April 11 and have been left wondering when our collection of police officers, paramedics, firefighters, and dispatchers will return to us.

The good news is that we don’t have to wait that much longer. Episode 6 is set to release on May 2. Yes, that feels like years away, since the last episode was on April 11, but it will finally arrive on Thursday! So at least we don’t have much longer to wait in that regard.

So what is going to happen in episode 6? Well, a lot. There seems to be a wild party before Chimney (Kenneth Choi) and Maddie’s (Jennifer Love Hewitt) wedding day. For those still holding out hope for Buck and Eddie to be endgame, what we do know is that they’re both part of the chaotic night for Chimney, so who knows what went down?

The episode will have everyone looking for Chimney, who is missing, and the lead up to his wedding, so we can hope for some lovey-dovey moments between our favorite characters. In an interview with 911 showrunner Tim Minear for Entertainment Weekly, he said that the wedding was not supposed to be a big affair.

“Kenny and Jennifer just have amazing chemistry together, made for a rom-com. But they are both incredible dramatic actors as well. And finding an interesting way into their wedding has been a lot of fun because I had just come off [spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star], where I had done the big wedding between TK and Carlos. I didn’t want to do that again. So I think I came up with something different, and I think it’s going to be incredible.”

For now, 911 returns from its mid-season break this week, and god does it feel good not to be wondering when we are going back with the team! But maybe keep your eyes on Chimney?

