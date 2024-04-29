A man looks confused while another smiles in "Panchayat"
Prime Video Is Toying With Our Emotions in This ‘Panchayat’ Season 3 Teaser

Give it to me straight, doc. Is there hope for me? Does Panchayat season three have a release date yet? I need it. More than 2000s Anne Hathaway movie sequels. More than a quiet life in a virtual shire. It’s the only thing that’s gonna save me. Without my Panchayat prescription filled, I don’t have long left.

So what’s the word?

What’s that? Prime Video India made a post about the third season? Lemme see.

Why are you toying with my emotions? What is this? I want a DATE. Not handwritten notes in a fridge!? Is this some sort of code? Symbolism? A metaphor perhaps? Are you telling me to “chill”? This is life or death, don’t tell me to chill! I’m not gonna “cool off” and I certainly don’t need a snack. I need season 3!?

I apologize for the outburst. I understand, this is good news. Season 3 is coming. I don’t know when, but there is indeed hope. I must imitate the noble bottle gourd, the official vegetable of Panchayat, and keep cool. Endure.

But are you sure there isn’t any more information…?

What’s that? There’s a possibility that the third season will start up after the Indian Premiere League tournament ends at the end of May? That’s only a month! I can remain in the Refrigerator of Hope for a month. If I keep cool enough, perhaps two! And then in four short weeks, I will finally be able to see dear Abhishek again, the Panchayat secretary of Phulera. Deliverance is coming.

(featured image: Prime Video)

Jack Doyle
Jack Doyle (they/them) is actually nine choirs of biblically accurate angels in crammed into one pair of $10 overalls. They have been writing articles for nerds on the internet for less than a year now. They really like anime. Like... REALLY like it. Like you know those annoying little kids that will only eat hotdogs and chicken fingers? They're like that... but with anime. It's starting to get sad.