Prime Video Is Toying With Our Emotions in This ‘Panchayat’ Season 3 Teaser

Give it to me straight, doc. Is there hope for me? Does Panchayat season three have a release date yet? I need it. More than 2000s Anne Hathaway movie sequels. More than a quiet life in a virtual shire. It’s the only thing that’s gonna save me. Without my Panchayat prescription filled, I don’t have long left.

So what’s the word?

What’s that? Prime Video India made a post about the third season? Lemme see.

just a little more wait till you find out Panchayat's new season's date ? #PanchayatOnPrime pic.twitter.com/gHvRJytL0Z — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 29, 2024

Why are you toying with my emotions? What is this? I want a DATE. Not handwritten notes in a fridge!? Is this some sort of code? Symbolism? A metaphor perhaps? Are you telling me to “chill”? This is life or death, don’t tell me to chill! I’m not gonna “cool off” and I certainly don’t need a snack. I need season 3!?

I apologize for the outburst. I understand, this is good news. Season 3 is coming. I don’t know when, but there is indeed hope. I must imitate the noble bottle gourd, the official vegetable of Panchayat, and keep cool. Endure.

But are you sure there isn’t any more information…?

What’s that? There’s a possibility that the third season will start up after the Indian Premiere League tournament ends at the end of May? That’s only a month! I can remain in the Refrigerator of Hope for a month. If I keep cool enough, perhaps two! And then in four short weeks, I will finally be able to see dear Abhishek again, the Panchayat secretary of Phulera. Deliverance is coming.

(featured image: Prime Video)

