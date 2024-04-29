I need a release date STAT. The 20th season of Grey’s Anatomy is rolling out, and I need 200 ccs of medical drama injected straight into my bloodstream. Follow it with a heavy dose of Fallout season two and renew my Wade Whipple prescription, and I should live to see another day

After all, Grey’s Anatomy is the only doctor show that I trust enough to treat my needs. It’s been running on ABC for over two decades. If I’m gonna see a doctor, I need someone with experience. 20 years minimum. And you know what? If it’s my time to go, so be it. Just make sure my hospital room has a window and wheel my bed up next to it. I want a front-row seat to all the juicy drama before I kick the bucket.

When will season 2, episode 6 be released?

Season 20, episode 6 is titled “The Marathon Continues”—aptly named, considering the world hasn’t stopped watching this series for 20+ odd years. The new episode will be released Thursday May 2, 2024 at 9PM EST. What’s it gonna be about? Here’s an official synopsis:

Mika and Teddy receive a patient from a nearby penitentiary; Catherine pushes back on Link and Monica’s treatment plan for a VIP; Bailey tries to integrate wellness into the residency program.

In other words … DRAMAAAAA.

But what happens when the episode is over? Will I flatline, doc? Is that it for me? What’s that? There’s more episodes on the way? When? Episode 7 comes out Thursday, May 9? Do you know any more than that? No? I get it. We just gotta take things week by week, right? That’s how things work in hospitals, yeah?

