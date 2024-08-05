‘Dexter’ Universe Continues To Expand With One Surprise Return

Spanning eight seasons, crime drama Dexter ended on a terrific note in terms of viewership, as the series finale drew in the largest audience in Showtime’s history in 2013. In recent years, we’ve had a revival miniseries and an upcoming prequel, but there’s still more to come.

Recommended Videos

Long after the end of the original, followup miniseries Dexter: New Blood premiered in 2021, which portrays the events of the titular protagonist’s life ten years after he faked his death. A second season was reportedly in the works, until it was recently announced at San Diego Comic Con that it will be replaced by a new series, Dexter: Resurrection, which will see Michael C. Hall return as Dexter Morgan.

Set to premiere in summer 2025, the show is helmed by Clyde Phillips, who was the showrunner on the original for the first four seasons. Dexter: Resurrection might quite literally see Dexter getting resurrected after he was shown to be dead in New Blood. Cast and other details are not known yet, and it appears that fans will have to be patient on that front for a while.

The sequel series will run in parallel to the prequel show Dexter: Original Sin, which explores the life of forensic technician cum vigilante serial killer in his early days. Patrick Gibson plays a younger version of the character, with Hollywood veteran Christian Slater playing a supporting role. It was during Original Sin‘s panel at SDCC that plans for Resurrection were announced, as Hall’s surprise appearance left the audience members in awe. Original Sin debuts in December 2024.

Till date, Dexter remains Showtime’s most popular and critically acclaimed drama, and it’s evident that the network intends to profit off its admiration via these spinoffs. The show was nominated for an impressive 24 Primetime Emmy Awards, which included five consecutive nominations for Hall from 2008 to 2012.

Fans can catch Dexter: Original Sin and Dexter: Resurrection on Paramount Plus with Showtime once they premiere.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy