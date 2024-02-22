Nintendo Switch Players, Rejoice! ‘Demon Slayer: Sweep the Board’ Is Coming to Your Console in 2024

The Demon Slayer series is no stranger to video game adaptations, with some of their fighting games warmly received by fans. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba—The Hinokami Chronicles once had a competitive scene and tournaments. But now, Demon Slayer: Sweep the Board is coming.

Sweep the Board will be a fun board game on the Switch that you can play at parties with friends. If you’re tired of good old Monopoly, then this game featuring Tanjiro, his friends, and the Hashiras will add an interesting kick to game nights with your family.

But even as a board game, Demon Slayer: Sweep the Board has some combat. You will run into demons in your board game, and you’ll have to defeat them together with the other players. It’s currently eligible for pre-order at $59.99.

Demon Slayer: Sweep the Board will officially launch on April 26, 2024, on the Nintendo Switch. It’s unknown if the game will be available for cross-platform release, but for now, Demon Slayer: Sweep the Board will be exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

There is an assortment of mini-games you can play with your friends in Demon Slayer: Sweep the Board, but the individual games have not been specified by SEGA. Nevertheless, you can play with up to four friends and compete against them.

