Melinoe sparring with Hecate from Hades 2 trailer
Category:
Gaming

‘Hades II’ Is Here! (YAY!) But Not on the Switch (BOO!)


Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: May 6, 2024 05:36 pm

Hades is available to play on multiple platforms, including the Nintendo Switch. Surely the sequel will be there too, right? Sorry, but if you conquered the first game on the Switch, you might have to start looking for another device to play the second game—for now.

The great (?) thing about playing Hades on a Nintendo Switch is that you’ll never stop playing the game. It doesn’t matter where you are—waiting for a bus, inside the bus, or on the way to work. You’ll be playing Hades on your portable Switch, wherever you are. For now, though, Supergiant Games, the developer of Hades, hasn’t announced a Nintendo Switch release for Hades II.

Hades II might eventually be available on the Nintendo Switch, but not in early access.

Where to play Hades II

For now, the early access version of Hades II is only available on Steam and in the Epic store for PC gaming. (The Steam Deck is also a good option for you portable players.) Eventually, it will be available on consoles (presumably including the Nintendo Switch) but Supergiant hasn’t announced an official release date yet.

In Hades II, we’re no longer helping Zagreus escape the underworld. Instead, the sequel revolves around his younger sister, Melinoe. Hades, Zagreus, and Persephone had all been taken by Chronos, and the Underworld has fallen into disrepair. It’s up to the young Princess of the Underworld to save her family and slay Chronos once and for all.

(featured image: Supergiant Games)

