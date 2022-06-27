The Best Nintendo Switch Games for Adults

Although the Nintendo Switch’s success is nothing to sneer at, and a testament to its ingenuity as a console, it still cannot be denied that it is loaded with shovelware. It’s a fairly universal experience for gamers to find themselves without something new to play, so they load up the Switch Store, only to be met with at least a dozen copies of “Super Anime Pet Store 4.”

And I don’t know about you, but I can guarantee that most people who are looking for something to play aren’t necessarily looking for anything resembling Super Anime Pet Store 1-4.

It’s even more difficult for gamers who are looking for something a bit more mature than anything Nintendo has to offer, those seeking games with mature subject matter…but, like, in a good, non-horny way. If that sounds like you, then I’ve got you covered with these M-Rated titles. Here are some of the best games on the Switch for a more ~mature~ audience to enjoy.

Disclaimer: Regarding Dark Souls and The Witcher 3

(Studio Projekt Red)

Here’s the thing. I almost didn’t include these games because they’ve been talked about to death, and the Switch ports aren’t necessarily the best. But I recognize that this might be the only console that a player might have, and if they want to branch out from cozy games like Animal Crossing or Stardew Valley, then they could very well get something out of these two titles.

Plus, at the end of the day, they’re talked about as much as they are because they’re both incredibly good, unforgettable, decade-defining games.

Dark Souls rewrote the script for dark-fantasy RPGs, and while the FromSoft format can be incredibly frustrating for more casual gamers, it’s definitely a worthwhile experience for anyone who’s curious. Plus, I think the atmosphere in the first game is one of the series’ most iconic: there’s something so gorgeous in its despondence, and it translates very well to the Switch’s graphical capabilities. Plus, I don’t know, it’s not as rage-inducing playing the game in bed with a puppy nuzzled against you.

And The Witcher 3 did pretty much the same thing, rewriting the script, but with a heavier emphasis on roleplaying. Yes, some of us might be turned off by how little choice we have in customizing our protagonist (I’m a small half-Asian woman, I don’t have a lot in common with Geralt “Bicep King” of Rivia). But the mark of a good game is how it makes you care about the world, even if you can’t really picture yourself in it. It’s a fascinating and unique world, and it’s successfully carved its own space in the massive world of fantasy RPGs.

Dead by Daylight

(Artificial)

It’s a horror MMO, it’s nothing to write home about, but it is hella fun to play on handheld. Especially when your buddies are in the room.

And although it’s a bummer that the Stranger Things chapter got removed last year, there’s still a plethora of cool costumes and chapters to play through. I particularly think the inclusion of Silent Hill skins was a necessary and very neat touch, if only because I like James and Heather.

VA-11 Hall-A

(Ysbyrd)

The Original Bartending Sim, now with 100% more absinthe! The cyberpunk aesthetic, combined with the subject matter and casual gameplay, make this game an ideal fit for the Switch. It’s easy to feel attached to the world and characters, and it’s refreshing to play a game that’s so frank and mature about topics such as sex, work, and, well, sex work.

At the very least, wouldn’t YOU want to live in a world where little dogs wearing Tommy Bahamas shirts come in and harass you for a gin and tonic?

Life is Strange: True Colors

(Squeenix)

As the first Life is Strange game to be ported to the Switch, I say, it’s about damn time. To me, and many other players, the Switch is a console designed for a cozy time, and while the LIS series can be emotionally intense, it’s ultimately a series that pays homage to the warm and fuzzies.

True Colors, in particular, really nails the small-town vibe, and while it might idealize this vibe to a degree…hey, aren’t we all yearning for a simpler life, in a time where getting out-priced in metropolitan areas is The Norm? And even if a small town sim isn’t your thing, I raise you this: you can romance either a badass lesbian DJ or a hunky bear park ranger. There’s no losing here.

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen

(Capcom)

Dragon’s Dogma is my Skyrim, i.e. it’s the game I repeatedly buy on various consoles. And of all the consoles I’ve tried it on, I think I like it best on Switch. It was never a visually impressive game, so putting more emphasis on the gameplay—and may I say, the gameplay here is more fun than most newer titles—is one of the biggest pluses for the Switch port.

As for the game itself, it lets you climb on chimeras and cast massive storm spells to knock the thing on its feet, while your fully-customizable Best Friend Companion goes to town slashing off its snake tail. Um. Hell yeah?

Bayonetta (The Bundle!)

(Nintendo)

It’s Bayonetta, girlies, oh yeah! The original, the iconic, the showstopper, the moment, Bayonetta is an incomparable experience that’s worth every iota of positive attention it gets. And with the third game coming out imminently, there’s no better time to give it a whirl than now.

Fun Fact: Miss Netta herself was designed by a woman, which explains a lot.

Shin Megami Tensei V

(Atlus)

This series, to me, is the equivalent of a brainfreeze. It’s a lot, all at once, and if you take it in too quickly, you get immediate sensory overload. But hey, the Switch is the only console you can play this game on, and it’s definitely an experience for anyone who remotely has an interest in the Persona series.

Resident Evil 4

(Capcom)

If everyone could only play one Resident Evil game, I think this would be the one to recommend. It’s the original King of Camp. It’s an A-List experience with B-Movie sensibilities. It’s got Leon Kennedy’s pretty face, manly voice, and flat ass. Better yet, it’s got Ada Wong.

This is easily one of those titles you can lose hours to while lying in bed on a cozy, rainy day. It’s engaging without being overwhelming, hilarious yet attention-grabbing, and incredibly replayable.

Divinity: Original Sin 2

(Larian)

In general, I think this game is best experienced on PC, but the Switch is the next best thing. Turn-based isometric games are awkward on console, so the Switch’s portability is a huge boon to experiencing this game to the fullest.

It’s a phenomenal game for anyone who loves in-depth lore, extensive roleplaying options, top-notch writing, and throwing things at rude people. Plus, as a fan of anything Elf, I gotta say, Divinity‘s elves are pretty damn cool.

