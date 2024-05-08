Melinoe and Hecate sparring in Hades 2
Category:
Gaming

You Really Might Want to Consider Playing ‘Hades 2’ While It’s in Early Access

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: May 8, 2024 12:47 pm

The second Hades game is currently available in early access. While it’s still incomplete, you can carry the progress you have made in early access once the game is complete.

Compared to the first game, we can expect Hades II’s final version to be completed faster. According to Supergiant Games, the development of the second game may take up to the end of 2024. That may feel far away but it’s still not as long as the first game, which stayed in early access for two years.

You might feel like the journey will be cut short if you start playing too soon, but that’s not what early access players have described as their experience. There’s new lore to enjoy and so much to take in, and you can easily get lost in the new environment. In the first game, our goal was to break Zagreus out of the Underworld, and now we have to break Melinoe in. Unlike before, where death would mean waking up to the House of Hades, Melinoe can’t just die to get there.

It also wouldn’t be a bad idea to start playing the second game now while it’s in early access so you can get as much practice in as possible. We all remember how maddening it was to see Zagreus die dozens, if not hundreds of times. Might as well get started with Melinoe now.

(featured image: Supergiant Games)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
Related Content
Read Article Cat Lovers, Unite! Get Ready to Play ‘Little Kitty, Big City’
Poster of 'Little Kitty Big City'
Category: Gaming
Gaming
Cat Lovers, Unite! Get Ready to Play ‘Little Kitty, Big City’
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 7, 2024
Read Article ‘Hades II’ Is Here! (YAY!) But Not on the Switch (BOO!)
Melinoe sparring with Hecate from Hades 2 trailer
Category: Gaming
Gaming
‘Hades II’ Is Here! (YAY!) But Not on the Switch (BOO!)
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 6, 2024
Read Article I Played 200 Hours of ‘Hades’ to See Its True Ending
Hades, Cerberus, Persephone, and Zagreus family portrait
Category: Gaming
Gaming
I Played 200 Hours of ‘Hades’ to See Its True Ending
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 6, 2024
Read Article ‘Demon Slayer: Hinokami Chronicles’ Is Rumored to Have a Sequel
Mitsuri from Demon Slayer
Category: Gaming
Gaming
‘Demon Slayer: Hinokami Chronicles’ Is Rumored to Have a Sequel
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 2, 2024
Read Article ‘Little Kitty, Big City,’ in All Its Glory, Is Almost Here
Cats in hats in 'Little Kitty, Big City'
Category: Gaming
Gaming
‘Little Kitty, Big City,’ in All Its Glory, Is Almost Here
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 1, 2024
Author
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.