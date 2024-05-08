You Really Might Want to Consider Playing ‘Hades 2’ While It’s in Early Access

The second Hades game is currently available in early access. While it’s still incomplete, you can carry the progress you have made in early access once the game is complete.

Compared to the first game, we can expect Hades II’s final version to be completed faster. According to Supergiant Games, the development of the second game may take up to the end of 2024. That may feel far away but it’s still not as long as the first game, which stayed in early access for two years.

You might feel like the journey will be cut short if you start playing too soon, but that’s not what early access players have described as their experience. There’s new lore to enjoy and so much to take in, and you can easily get lost in the new environment. In the first game, our goal was to break Zagreus out of the Underworld, and now we have to break Melinoe in. Unlike before, where death would mean waking up to the House of Hades, Melinoe can’t just die to get there.

It also wouldn’t be a bad idea to start playing the second game now while it’s in early access so you can get as much practice in as possible. We all remember how maddening it was to see Zagreus die dozens, if not hundreds of times. Might as well get started with Melinoe now.

(featured image: Supergiant Games)

