We’re Counting the Days to the ‘Vecna: Eve Of Ruin’ Release

Dungeons & Dragons is played by millions of people of all ages, ethnicities, and classes. The latest campaign, titled Vecna: Eve of Ruin, is almost here. Here’s everything you need to know about the new D&D campaign.

Vecna: Eve of Ruin promises a powerful and exciting campaign that crosses a half-dozen different universes to gather the right weapons necessary to defeat Vecna, the evil lich. Vecna’s ultimate goal is to reset the multiverse by destroying everything in existence and starting from scratch so he can be the totalitarian dictator of his dreams. This bad guy has been around in the D&D multiverse since the 2e editions from the 1980s and has appeared in multiple editions. He is not to be messed with, and he has yet to be defeated.

Save the multiverse

There are a few elements of Vecna: Eve of Ruin that are more unique than the all-too-familiar plot that smacks of Thanos’ plans to reset the multiverse in Marvel’s Avengers movies. It’s not often that players need to be at a higher level to begin a D&D campaign, but Eve of Ruin requires a minimum of level 10 for players to start. The campaign takes the team of players to more than a half-dozen universes, from the Forgotten Realms to Planescape, Ravenloft, Dragonlance, and more. These are new and potentially exciting ways to traverse the multiverse, put together mechs for battle, or find the broken pieces of the legendary Rod of Seven Parts.

It’s not all unique or new, though. There are some repeat maps from 2014 and 2016 campaigns, and for some players that has been a disappointment. On Reddit, user pathofblades left a thorough and scathing review of the campaign after getting early access. “Not enough Vecna or Vecna vibes,” they said, “… I centered my current campaign around villains that secretly worship Vecna, so when the players are around level 10, I could transition into Eve of Ruin, but right now I am certain that I will not use this adventure.” Yet Polygon‘s Charlie Hall deeply enjoyed the game and praised it as one of the better campaigns for high-level players to “stack bodies” and enjoy the battles across the multiverse, so for some players it does provide an exciting campaign.

Early access and release date

So when can players get Vecna: Eve of Ruin and decide for themselves if the “Vecna vibes” are good enough? The new volume will be available via digital and print on May 21, 2024. Early access for D&D Beyond players began on May 7. Players can preorder now or buy it on release day.

